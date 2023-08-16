Canadiens GM Kent Hughes makes surprising admission on team's playoff odds

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has made a striking admission about his team's playoff odds, shedding light on the competition within the Atlantic Division.

Hughes didn't mince his words as he addressed reporters about the uphill battle that lies ahead for the Canadiens:

"Division is uber-competitive, and I don't think that's going to change here, in the near future. I think it has been for some time."

The Atlantic Division has historically been a battleground for hockey heavyweights, with perennial contenders like Tampa Bay, Boston, and Toronto.

Hughes continued:

"If you really look at it, right? Where for a period of years, you had Tampa, Boston and Toronto. It's not like any of those teams are going anywhere."

While Montreal strives to climb the ranks, they face the unenviable task of dethroning established powerhouses. Even as Montreal aims to break into the upper echelons, a fresh wave of challengers has emerged.

"And now we've got the Buffalo's and Detroit's and Ottawa's and Montreal's," Hughes pointed out.

"Do I think we're ready? I think on paper, the answer is no."

However, he expressed confidence in the team's growth:

"We're a better team this year than we were last year," Hughes asserted, highlighting the Canadiens' commitment to progress.

Hughes' brutal honesty offers a refreshing departure from conventional sports rhetoric.

Montreal Canadiens' rising prospects

Anticipation grows as the Montreal Canadiens reveal their rising star prospects, poised to redefine the team's future.

Juraj Slafkovsky, the 2022 NHL draft's top pick, offers unmatched enthusiasm and potential, despite a season-shortening knee injury. David Reinbacher, a standout Austrian defenseman, showcases rapid progress in Switzerland's NLA.

Lane Hutson, with his impressive NCAA freshman performance, promises offensive prowess. Owen Beck's seamless NHL debut and OHL success underscore his versatility and leadership, while Joshua Roy's QMJHL dominance and international accolades spotlight his offensive prowess.

Montreal's farm is rich with diverse talents, making them a force to watch. As these prospects mature and join the roster, the team's resurgence appears inevitable, poised to captivate the NHL stage once again.