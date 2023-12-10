Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky credits Arber Xhekaj for his newly-acquired fighting prowess

The Montreal Canadiens' rising star, Juraj Slafkovsky, is gaining attention not only for his prowess on the ice but also for his unexpected fighting skills, which he attributes to the guidance of teammate Arber Xhekaj.

The revelation came to light through a tweet by NHL insider Priyanta Emrith, quoting Slafkovský as saying,

"Yeah, but to be honest, as soon as it started, I blacked out, then I didn't really think of anything going forward..."

Juraj Slafkovsky, hailing from Slovakia, serves as a forward for the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League (NHL). Notably, he achieved the distinction of being chosen as the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Canadiens, marking a historic moment as the highest-drafted player from Slovakia in the NHL.

The unexpected fighting capabilities displayed by Juraj Slafkovsky took center stage in a recent game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Canadiens secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory, with goaltender Cayden Primeau making a career-high 46 saves. Slafkovsky's shootout goal in the fourth round proved to be the decisive moment, showcasing not only his scoring abilities but also his resilience under pressure.

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki on Juraj Slafkovsky and more

NHL fans were given insights into Juraj Slafkovsky's off-ice endeavors as teammate and Habs captain Nick Suzuki humorously remarked,

"Looks like he was learning something from Arber [Xhekaj] or something! He's a physical freak honestly - he's not afraid of anybody..."

Suzuki remarked on the win,

“I liked our fight after we gave up those two goals and just stuck with it. I felt like we knew we were going to win that game, just a matter of when and went all the way to the shootout. So, it’s a big win for us.”

The game against the Sabres saw Montreal take a 2-0 lead in the second period, with goals from Jayden Struble and Nick Suzuki just 14 seconds apart. Despite Buffalo's comeback efforts with goals from Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo, the Canadiens ultimately triumphed in the shootout.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis on Cayden Primeau,

“It’s a big game for him. I know he wasn’t happy with his last game. It’s not a bounce-back, it’s a bounce forward. I think he went farther than where he was before his bad game. These opportunities it’s a bounce forward, not a bounce-back. You’ll go farther.”

Juraj Slafkovsky's unexpected fighting skills, coupled with his scoring contributions, add a new dimension to his emerging presence in the NHL.