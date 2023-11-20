Canadiens' Nick Suzuki and Cole Caulfield rejoice Montreal Alouettes 2023 Grey Cup victory

In a heartening display of cross-sport camaraderie, Montreal Canadiens' stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield took to their Instagram stories to extend their heartfelt congratulations to the Montreal Alouettes for their spectacular Grey Cup victory.

The Alouettes emerged triumphant in a thrilling clash against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, ending a championship drought that had persisted since their last Grey Cup win in 2010.

The Alouettes staged a remarkable comeback under the leadership of quarterback Cody Fajardo, who showcased his prowess by throwing three touchdowns, including the game-winning pass to Tyson Philpot with a mere 13 seconds remaining.

The team rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit, outscoring their opponents 21-7 in the final 30 minutes of the Canadian Football League's championship game.

Cole Caufield's Insta Story

Nick Suzuki's Insta Story

Cody Fajardo's stellar performance earned him the title of Most Valuable Player of the Grey Cup, while Tyson Philpot's contributions did not go unnoticed as he was voted the Top Canadian Player of the game.

Suzuki and Caufield, prominent figures in the Montreal Canadiens' roster, shared in the city's jubilation, expressing their joy and admiration for the Alouettes' hard-fought victory.

The cross-sport camaraderie on display serves as a testament to the unity within the Montreal sports community, celebrating success across different disciplines.

Montreal Canadiens' Suzuki and Caufield Tee Off in Quebec's Idyllic Landscapes

During the offseason, Montreal Canadiens' dynamic duo, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, took a break from the ice, immersing themselves in a picturesque golfing adventure in the heart of Quebec.

The enchanting Le Club de Golf Memphrémagog served as the backdrop for their leisurely pursuits, offering a lush green course against the stunning landscapes of the province.

Suzuki and Caufield

Suzuki and Caufield embraced the tranquility of golf, a favored pastime for many NHL players during the offseason. Donned in their golf gear, the pair strolled side by side, their camaraderie evident in shared laughter and conversations, highlighting the strong bond they share beyond the Canadiens' arena.

With the other Golfers

Le Club de Golf Memphrémagog not only provided a challenging course for the athletes but also a serene environment surrounded by the beauty of rolling greens and the tranquil waters of Lake Memphrémagog. The stunning views set the stage for a memorable day on the links.

As Suzuki and Caufield enjoyed their golfing escape, they took the opportunity to interact with fellow golfers, showcasing their down-to-earth personalities and connecting with fans both on and off the ice.