"I said yes" - Canadiens' Rem Pitlick gets engaged to longtime girlfriend with unique paddle board proposal

On Instagram, Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick recently shared the news of his engagement to his longtime partner, Kayla. The couple revealed that Pitlick had planned a unique and romantic proposal while paddle boarding in Wayzata Beach, Minnesota.

Although the special moment wasn't captured on camera, Kayla expressed her excitement:

"Our paddle board proposal wasn't caught on camera but long story short, I said yes."

Pitlick's engagement adds to a growing trend among his teammates, as several other Habs players, including Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, and Jake Evans, have also taken the plunge into marriage this year.

The 26-year-old forward joined the Montreal Canadiens in January 2022 after being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. In his debut season with the Canadiens, Pitlick showcased his skills on the ice, playing 46 games and contributing six goals and 15 points. He also demonstrated his talent with the AHL's Laval Rocket, amassing 22 points in just 18 games.

Another Canadiens star got engaged this offseason

Yet another star player from the Montreal Canadiens is celebrating an engagement this offseason. This time, it's forward Brendan Gallagher who shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside his longtime partner, Emma Fortin.

The picturesque proposal took place at Lost Lake Park in Whistler, BC, against a breathtaking scenic background.

Emma Fortin added a sentimental touch to the engagement, revealing that the location held special significance for her family. Lost Lake Park is where her parents got engaged 30 years ago, making the moment even more meaningful.

Gallagher's connection to British Columbia runs deep. He spent much of his childhood in the province, particularly in Tsawwassen, after moving there with his family at the age of 12. He solidified his hockey skills during his time with the WHL's Giants, becoming a Vancouver junior hockey legend before joining Montreal.

Now 31 years old, Gallagher has played an impressive 11 seasons for the team since his debut in the 2012-2013 season. With four more years left on his current contract, he looks set to continue his successful journey with the team until 2027.