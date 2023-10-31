Canadiens star Kirby Dach provides update after surgery for ACL & MCL injury

Montreal Canadiens star Kirby Dach is on the road to recovery following a season-ending knee injury. Dach, who sustained a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee during Game 2 of the 2023-24 season, underwent major surgery to address the ligament tears.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the Canadiens' home opener when Dach was checked into the Chicago Blackhawks' bench by defenseman Jarred Tinordi in the first period. The injury marked an unexpected turn in Dach's season and necessitated immediate surgical intervention to repair the damaged ligaments.

However, fans and well-wishers can find solace in Dach's recent Instagram post, where he shared a photo of himself with the injured leg. In the caption, he reassured everyone that the surgery went well and expressed gratitude for the support over the past few weeks.

"Surgery done. Thanks everyone for all the support over the last few weeks. Comeback starts now!"

Kirby Dach's absence is a significant loss for the Canadiens this season. The 22-year-old center had established himself as a valuable asset, recording 14 goals and 40 points in 60 games. Dach's strong performance solidified his role as Montreal's second-line center, contributing to the team's overall strategy.

More on Kirby Dach's previous injuries

Notably, Kirby Dach was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019 but became a part of the Canadiens' roster through a three-team trade at the 2022 NHL Draft. His transition to Montreal marked a new chapter in his career, and fans had high hopes for his contributions to the team.

This season-ending injury comes as a setback for Dach, who had previously faced injury challenges. In the 2020-21 season, while playing for the Blackhawks, he was limited to just 18 games due to a wrist injury. He continued to face injury-related hurdles last season, missing 24 games late in the year due to a lower and an upper-body injury.

While Kirby Dach's recovery journey is just beginning, his positive outlook and the support of the hockey community will play a crucial role to make a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens are performing well this season with five wins out of 9 NHL games so far.