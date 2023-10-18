"Cancel the season": Canadiens confirming Kirby Dach's season-ending injury leaves Habs fans disappointed

Kirby Dach is done for the season. Montreal Canadiens fans are already in a state of despair just three games into the 2023-24 NHL season, and it's all because of a devastating injury that has crushed their hopes for the year. The news was officially confirmed by the Canadiens themselves on their Twitter account: "Forward Kirby Dach will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining tears to his ACL and MCL in his right knee. He will undergo surgery."

Fans had plenty to say on X following the injury news:

The injury struck in the second game of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks, dealing a heavy blow to the Canadiens' roster. Dach, who was acquired in a trade from Chicago two seasons ago, had become a beacon of hope for Montreal fans. In his first full season with the Canadiens in 2022-23, the young forward had proven his worth, racking up an impressive 38 points in 58 games while only 22 years old. Fans had high hopes for Dach, believing he would be the center of the team's future.

Now, those hopes have been shattered, and the weight of Dach's absence is being felt across the Canadiens' fanbase. With his injury requiring surgery and effectively ending his season, Montreal will have to navigate through a grueling 80 more games without one of their rising stars.

It's a bitter pill to swallow for Canadiens fans who were eagerly looking forward to the young center's continued development and contributions to the team. Dach's style of play, hockey IQ, and scoring ability made him a valuable asset, and his potential was undeniable. His presence on the ice was a source of excitement for fans, and the prospect of witnessing his growth as a player was one of the few bright spots in the previous season.

Now, all eyes are on Dach's recovery journey. The road to rebuilding his knee and making a triumphant return to the ice will be arduous, and it's a path that Canadiens fans will be following closely. While the 2023-24 season may seem like a lost cause, the focus will inevitably shift toward Dach's rehabilitation and his readiness for the next season.

While the current season may feel like it's over before it truly began, the hope remains that Kirby Dach's resilience and dedication will lead to a triumphant return in the future, bringing renewed optimism to the fans of the Canadiens.