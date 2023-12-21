Cancer-survivor Ivan Miroshnichenko opens up about NHL debut after Capitals beat Islanders

In a heartwarming comeback story, 19-year-old Ivan Miroshnichenko made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals, showcasing determination after defeating Hodgkin lymphoma last year. The Capitals secured a 3-2 victory against the New York Islanders, providing a fitting backdrop for Miroshnichenko's memorable entry into the league.

Ivan Miroshnichenko took a solo lap during warmups, visibly cherishing the moment. Diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on his 18th birthday, his journey from battling cancer to stepping onto the NHL ice is commendable.

Speaking about his debut during Tuesday's practice, Miroshnichenko expressed a mix of happiness and nerves, emphasizing his joy at being part of the Capitals. Drafted 20th overall in 2022, he credited his time in the AHL with the Hershey Bears for aiding his smooth transition to North American hockey.

Ivan Miroshnichenko said in Russian, which was translated by Aliaksei Protas:

“I was so happy and nervous at the same time when I heard the news and just enjoying being around here right now. Just so happy to be here.”

He added:

“I got used to life in North America, first of all, and for sure North American hockey because it’s a little different compared to men in NHL, men in KHL. A little different game, more physical, and guys [are] a little bit faster and more physical at the same time in the AHL, trying to prove themselves. So it helped me a lot too, so that’s probably like two biggest things.”

Head coach Todd Nelson played a crucial role in Miroshnichenko's development, fostering a strong player-coach relationship. Despite facing a healthy scratch earlier in the season, Miroshnichenko acknowledged Nelson's guidance and preparation for the NHL stage.

The Capitals forward said:

“Great coach, great man on and off the ice. Helped me a lot, shown me videos and really helped me to prepare for this game. [He’s seen] so many players, so he knows what he’s talking about. So just a great man on and off the ice.”

Ivan Miroshnichenko was nervous before his NHL debut

The significance of Ivan Miroshnichenko's NHL debut was not lost on him, with the challenges he overcame, from battling cancer to adapting to a new continent. As he embraced the nerves and excitement surrounding his first game, Miroshnichenko said:

“I’m nervous because basically I went through so many circumstances and different situations in my life. Worked for that for my whole life and everybody nervous, family is nervous. So just so excited about tomorrow.”

Despite the nervousness, Ivan Miroshnichenko did well and his time on the ice was 10:14, in which he took two shots.