"Cannot be stopped" - NHL fans react as William Nylander extends point streak to 17 games during Maple Leafs OT thriller

In a nail-biting overtime clash at Stockholm's Avicii Arena, William Nylander continued his stellar season-opening run, stretching his point streak to an impressive 17 games.

Nylander's clutch performance, featuring an overtime goal and an earlier assist, clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Minnesota Wild, concluding the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

Post-win, the Leafs took to Twitter, exclaiming "LEAFS SEGER!!!!" where "SEGER" translates to victory in Swedish.

The tweet triggered a wave of reactions from NHL fans. One enthusiast declared,

"Nylander cannot be stopped,"

Another fan expressed gratitude, stating,

"Thanks for making the early Sunday wake up worth it,"

A third fan engaged in a thought experiment, noting,

"we are 4-0-0 when at least one of Reaves or Klingberg is not playing,"

The passionate responses on social media reflected the intense engagement and joy among Leafs supporters following this dramatic win on the global stage.

William Nylander's sensational 17-game point streak

Nylander's decisive goal came after eluding a poke check from Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury at 3:09 of OT. The Calgary native, who has lived in Sweden since the age of 14, showcased his scoring skills with two goals and three assists in Toronto's two games during the series.

Teammates Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Morgan Rielly also contributed to the Maple Leafs' success, extending their winning streak to four games. Matthews tied for the NHL lead with 14 goals, and Rielly found the net, while Joseph Woll made 33 saves to secure the victory.

Despite a strong comeback attempt by the Wild, with goals from Jon Merrill, Jake Middleton, and Mats Zuccarello, Toronto's resilience prevailed.

The win solidified the Maple Leafs' 10-5-2 record, while the Wild, despite their valiant effort, suffered their fifth consecutive loss.

The victory marked Nylander's achievement of tying Connor McDavid's record for the longest season-opening point streak by an active NHL player, previously set in 2021-22.

Nylander's outstanding performance drew praise from fans, and the Maple Leafs left Stockholm with a memorable triumph.

Hopefully, William Nylander will continue his stellar performance in the upcoming games against the Blackhawks and Penguins.