Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko issues hot take regarding teammate Elias Pettersson

One topic that has caught the attention of fans recently is the reunion of Andrei Kuzmenko and Elias Pettersson on the ice. This is mainly because the Vancouver Canucks' training camp is buzzing with anticipation, as players prepare for the upcoming season.

Andrei Kuzmenko, who has been working hard during the offseason to get into top shape, recently shared his thoughts on his return to the Canucks and the prospect of playing alongside Pettersson again. In a post-practice interview, Kuzmenko expressed his eagerness to hit the ice with the star centerman.

When the conversation shifted to Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko didn't hold back in praising his teammate. He dubbed Pettersson as one of the best centers in the league and expressed his comfort and confidence in playing alongside him:

"Yes. Elias is a great centerman. I think. Best centerman in the league. My top. Yes. And the center is a couple players who top in the league is Elias. This top ,for me is very comfortable, way with the Elias and other guy comfortable. Doesn't matter who play. I want to help my team. Doesn't matter which play. Yes. Elias is a very good center."

Expand Tweet

When asked about his physical condition following a demanding offseason, Kuzmenko admitted that the last NHL season was particularly tough for him, with post-game recovery posing a significant challenge. He emphasized the need for a more rigorous training regimen and better recovery strategies to ensure he's in peak form for the upcoming season:

"Yes, it's good shape, good body. We'll see. Because last season for me is so difficult. After the game is not good recovery. Retires after every game. There's a lot of moments which I understand after last season, I need deep work. Be better and we'll see. It's very interesting this season."

Kuzmenko also acknowledged improvements in his recovery since the summer break, highlighting the importance of a proper stretching routine to aid his recuperation process:

"Yes, there’s a lot of moment. I understand about recovery. The stretch. Yes, it's good for me."

Andrei Kuzmenko is all prepared to perform well

One of the notable revelations from Andrei Kuzmenko was his commitment to taking more shots during the upcoming season. He expressed his dissatisfaction with his previous shot statistics, emphasizing the importance of contributing more offensively to the team's success:

"I think, yes. Because of the one shoot and two shot on the game is so bad. Yeah, maybe three, because of the lot of games. My zero shot in the game for me is so bad. Statistic."

He mentioned that his goal is to take more shots per game, recognizing the significance of being a consistent offensive threat for his team.

On a lighter note, Kuzmenko touched upon his off-ice adventures, particularly his babysitting duties for teammate Vasily Podkolzin's child. He shared his enjoyment of spending time with Podkolzin's baby and even recalled a humorous incident involving a late-night wake-up call for baby duty.

Andrei Kuzmenko's affection for his teammates and the camaraderie within the Canucks' locker room were perceivable. As the interview concluded, Kuzmenko expressed his eagerness for the upcoming season and his longing to play in front of the fans once again.