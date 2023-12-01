Canucks captain Quinn Hughes opens up about Nikita Zadorov's addition after trade with Flames

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes recently spoke about the addition of Nikita Zadorov to the Canucks lineup on Thursday.

Zadorov was traded to the Canucks by the Calgary Flames on Thursday. As part of the deal, Calgary received a third-round pick and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL draft, which the Canucks acquired after trading forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Blackhawks this week.

Since Nikita Zadorov asked for a trade out of Calgary last month, it became clear that the time for the defenseman in the Alberta-based franchise could come to an end.

The Canucks got off to one of the best starts of the season in franchise history. However, they were still in need of upgrading their blue line and were closely monitoring Zadorov's situation.

The move came after the Vancouver Cnucks cleared some cap space after offloading Beaulivillier to Chicago. The addition of Nikita Zadorov to the Canucks' lineup could be the final piece in the jigsaw as they look to make the playoffs.

Following the 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday night, Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes said about the addition of Zadorov:

"Yeah, I don't know him too well, obviously played on a bunch last couple of years and brings a different presence that we don't have, and, ironically, playing Calgary next game, but I'm looking forward to getting to know him, meeting him, bringing him into the locker room, and getting the rest of the guys sure he's going to like the group and enjoy it."

Nikita Zadorov has six points, through one goal and five assists, in 21 games. He could become a UFA after the end of the 2023-24 season. The 28-year-old defenseman will face his former team in the next matchup.

How has Quinn Hughes fared at Vancouver Canucks?

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken

Quinn Hughes has been the heart and soul of the Canucks this season. He's leading the scoring sheet for the team after J.T. Miller, with 33 points, through eight goals and 25 assists.

The Canucks are second in the West's Pacific Division with 31 points after 24 games. Quinn Hughes and the Canucks face the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.