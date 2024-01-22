"Canucks collapse has begun" - NHL fans react to grim injury update on Carson Soucy

The Vancouver Canucks have received bad news regarding an update on key defenseman Carson Soucy. NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal delivered the unfortunate injury update.

Dhaliwal tweeted,

"Hearing Carson Soucy could be out a while, possible hand injury. 3-4 weeks."

Expand Tweet

The tweet called up a sharp response from the fans of the NHL on X (ex-Twitter), with sentiments ranging from anxiety to despair.

One fan expressed disbelief, tweeting,

"Holy crap ... crazy bad luck. Feels like we did trade and get Tanev back (at least his penchant for injuries when he was here). Hope it's not that long, he is a massive upgrade on that backend, especially on the PK."

Expand Tweet

Despite the challenging circumstances, another fan found a silver lining:

"Thankfully the all-star break will take a week, and we have a muffin schedule this week with a couple of scheduled wins."

Expand Tweet

A third fan drew parallels between Soucy and former Canucks player Sami Salo:

"Kaiser Soucy is turning into a crystal chandelier much like Sammie Salo was for Canucks years back. Hopefully, he's a fast healer. Talented but injury-prone."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks won 6-4 against the Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks clinched a 6-4 victory over Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The two goals scored by Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander propelled Vancouver to its 31st win in the season. But a 4-3 tie in the third period later by J.T Miller and Elias Pettersson on power plays was enough to win this match.

Thatcher Demko's 44 saves played a crucial role in Vancouver's success. Despite falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Maple Leafs came back with William Nylander scoring twice. However, the Canucks responded, with Garland notching his second goal and Miller and Pettersson securing the victory.

Vancouver is 31-11-4, holding a one-point advantage over the East-leading Boston Bruins. Team captain Quinn Hughes, who scored three assists in Canucks dominant win over Leafs, said,

“We found a way to win. Our power play found a way.”

Vancouver will be playing against the Chicago Blackhawks next.