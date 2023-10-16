Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin recently expressed doubts about committing to Elias Pettersson's contract extension.

That has set off speculation regarding the state of negotiations between the Canucks and Pettersson's camp, potentially impacting the team's future.

The Canucks face a tough decision when it comes to his next contract. His outstanding performance last season and the team's silence on future plans indicate that a significant rise from his $7.5 million cap hit is on the horizon.

Elias Pettersson's career in numbers

Born on Nov. 12, 1998, in Sundsvall, Sweden, Elias Pettersson is the offspring of Irene Jonsson and Torbjorn Pettersson. He took up hockey at the age of three, alongside his brother Emil, playing for Ange IK's youth team.

In 2015-16, he made his professional debut with Timra IK in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-highest professional hockey league. His dynamic playmaking abilities and goalscoring prowess made him an asset.

Elias Pettersson's journey in the NHL began when he was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2017 draft. He was ranked second among European skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau.

Since then, he signed two contracts worth #33,375,000. He's now in the final year of his three-year, $22 million contract signed in 2021. Pettersson's on-ice performance speaks volumes about his talent in his six-season career in the NHL.

He has played at least one game every season, accumulating 329 points in 327 games. Furthermore, in the playoffs, he has notched up 18 points in 17 games. His regular-season stats are equally impressive, with 39 goals and 102 points recorded in 80 games last season.

On Mar. 6, his 30th goal of the 2022-23 season was crucial in Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators. In the same game, he achieved his 300th NHL point, comprising 127 goals and 173 assists accumulated over 306 career outings.

That made him the second-fastest player to reach this milestone for the Canucks, trailing only Pavel Bure (246 games) and ahead of Alexander Mogilny (307).

One thing is evident: the future of Elias Pettersson with the Vancouver Canucks has become a captivating and uncertain storyline.

Given his importance to the team, it's crucial for the Canucks and Pettersson's camp to come to an agreement benefitting both parties. With his 25th birthday approaching, he's poised to become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.