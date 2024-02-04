'Canucks players missing out on extra cash': NHL fans hilariously document strip club to arena distances for Vancouver, other Cup contenders

NHL fans recently stumbled upon a unique and humorous post on Reddit that shed light on the distances between strip clubs and hockey arenas, particularly focusing on Vancouver Canucks and other teams contending for the coveted Stanley Cup.

The post, titled:

"Distance of each NHL arena to closest strip club"

This sparked a flurry of reactions from hockey enthusiasts who found amusement in the unconventional comparison.

Amid the banter, one fan quipped:

"Canucks players are really missing out on some easy extra cash."

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan added a touch of excitement to the discussion:

"Dude I hear they have some Swedish twins tonight!"

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

A fan with a keen sense of timing wrote:

"Bro it ain’t the offseason yet, just the All-Star break."

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The geographic analysis didn't escape the scrutiny of fans familiar with other NHL arenas:

"Pretty sure there's at least 3 strip clubs within ~0.4km (0.25 miles) of the Bell Centre."

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

However, not all fans were quick to accept the documented distances as gospel. Another fan posted:

"Not all of this is correct. There are several strip clubs less than a mile from the Bell Centre."

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/AmericanPockets from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The Reddit post provided a welcome distraction for fans, offering a lighter perspective on the intense competition leading up to the Stanley Cup.

NHL confirms players' participation in 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics

The National Hockey League has confirmed the participation of its players in the Winter Olympics for the 2026 and 2030 games, marking their return since the 2014 Sochi Olympics. In 2018, the League chose not to send players to Pyeongchang, South Korea, citing concerns about interrupting the ongoing season, and in 2022, it opted out due to COVID-19 worries.

League Commissioner Gary Bettman said:

"....League players take great pride in representing their countries."

He highlighted the collaborative efforts with the League Players' Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation in reaching the agreement. The 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled in Italy from Feb. 6 to 22, 2026, while the host for the 2030 Winter Olympics is expected to be announced later this year.

"We are pleased that, after intense collaborative efforts with the NHL Players' Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation," Bettman said, "we can formally announce that NHL players will participate in both the 2026 and 2030 Olympic hockey tournaments."

Fans and players have welcomed this decision.