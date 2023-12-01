"Canucks robbed you guys": Calgary Flames fans react to Nikita Zadorov's trade to Vancouver

Calgary Flames fans expressed a mix of emotions as news broke regarding defenseman Nikita Zadorov's trade to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames announced that they have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 Draft from Vancouver in exchange for the Russian blue-liner.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy expressed gratitude for Zadorov's commitment and professionalism, emphasizing the team's continuous efforts to enhance both current performance and future prospects.

However, the departure of the towering defenseman has sparked reactions from the Flames faithful. Some fans lament the loss of Nikita Zadorov's physical presence on the ice, acknowledging his ability to bring a robust and intimidating style of play.

Others, though, are optimistic about the acquired draft assets, seeing the trade as an opportunity for the Flames to strengthen their roster in the long run. With an eye on cap space and the chance for young prospects to step up, Calgary fans are eager to see how the team will evolve after this significant trade.

One tweeted:

"Canucks robbed you guys."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

As the Flames bid farewell to Nikita Zadorov, anticipation among fans grows, fueled by the belief that the trade sets the stage for a promising future for the team in the competitive world of the NHL.

Nikita Zadorov's journey to the Canucks

Nikita Zadorov, the formidable 28-year-old defenseman, brings a robust presence to the Vancouver Canucks after his recent trade.

With six points, including one goal and five assists, in 21 games this season, Zadorov has showcased his defensive prowess, maintaining an average ice time of 18:24 per game. The towering blue-liner recorded an impressive 21 points, comprising 14 goals and seven assists, in 82 games last season.

The Canucks' acquisition of Zadorov becomes even more significant, as they face a defensive setback, with Carson Soucy expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to a lower body injury. Zadorov's arrival provides much-needed depth and a physical edge to Vancouver's blue line.

Selected as the 16th overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, Zadorov has accumulated 132 points. That includes 42 goals and 90 assists in 588 regular-season games with the Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Flames. Additionally, he boasts playoff experience, contributing 11 points with four goals and seven assists in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin praised Zadorov for his size, reach and two-way abilities, emphasizing the defenseman's potential to enhance the backend. The Canucks (15-7-1) anticipate Zadorov's impact as they face the Flames (9-10-3) on Saturday.