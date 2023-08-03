Capitals center makes big Alex Ovechkin confession as Russian closes in on Gretzky record

In a candid interview on the Hockey on Kinopoisk podcast, Washington Capitals' center, Evgeny Kuznetsov, addressed the team's objectives as Alex Ovechkin approaches Wayne Gretzky's historic goals record.

"These are couch experts discussing," Kuznetsov said

He dismissed the notion that the Capitals' main task is to exclusively assist Ovechkin in surpassing Gretzky.

"Any normal person who is involved in hockey understands that he will beat [Gretzky] anyway. It’s a matter of time here. Therefore, there is no such task, there was not and will not be, in order to purposefully play for Sasha. I think it’s stupid. Because it can’t be done. It doesn’t make sense. He will still beat him. And we will still celebrate it together."

Kuznetsov stressed the importance of team success, saying:

"If you take care of the little things, the big things will take care of themselves."

The player firmly believes that by focusing on playing their best and pursuing another Stanley Cup, Ovechkin's individual achievement will naturally follow.

Regarding discussions with Ovechkin about chasing Gretzky's record, Kuznetsov mentioned:

"No, what is there to discuss? It is clear that [Ovi] will score. It’s just a matter of time here. In general, we rarely discuss hockey among ourselves. We try to talk more on some other topics. Because there is so much hockey in our life."

Kuznetsov's comments shed light on the Capitals' team-oriented approach and their collective commitment to supporting Alex Ovechkin while aiming for success on multiple fronts. As the Russian superstar closes in on history, the team's focus remains firmly on their pursuit of another Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin's quest in 2023

The NHL world's attention will be on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals over the next two seasons as he inches closer to Wayne Gretzky's goals record. With 822 goals under his belt, Ovechkin needs 73 goals to pass Gretzky's record.

While achieving 73 goals in a single season seems unlikely, Ovechkin's pursuit of the record continues to captivate fans. This season, the player has the opportunity to break Mike Bossy's record of nine 50-goal seasons, an impressive milestone that showcases his scoring prowess.

If Ovechkin is successful, he would enter next season with just 23 goals needed to surpass Gretzky's record. This potential milestone could be reached around Christmas or the New Year, creating an exciting and eagerly anticipated moment for fans worldwide.

As Alex Ovechkin approaches history, Capitals fans eagerly await his every move, hoping to witness the Russian superstar etch his name atop the NHL mountain with the historic achievement.