Capitals HC teases new power play tactics to help get the best out of Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals are gearing up for a new era under HC Spencer Carbery, and one area of focus is their power play. Carbery, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has a strong track record of success with power plays. The Capitals, on the other hand, struggled with their power play last season, which contributed to their failure to make the playoffs.

Carbery and his coaching staff are determined to address this issue and revamp the team's power play during the preseason. They are exploring various strategies and tactics to maximize the effectiveness of the power play unit.

This is what Carbery had to say according to RMNB's Chris Cerullo,

“It’s a huge responsibility for me as a head coach. I’ve watched and seen his greatness up close indirectly. It’s my job as a head coach to put him in situations where he can be successful and that’s what my challenge is and I don’t take that lightly at all. That’ll work into how we play as a group.”

One challenge facing the Capitals is the advanced scouting of their power play by opposing teams, especially when it comes to star player Alex Ovechkin. Teams have become adept at neutralizing Ovechkin's scoring opportunities.

The Caps have historically employed a 1-3-1 power play setup, but Carbery and Muller are open to exploring new strategies to revitalize the unit.

The success of the power play will be crucial for the Caps, particularly as Alex Ovechkin continues his quest to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. Ovechkin is just 72 goals shy of tying Gretzky's record, and a potent power play can help him reach that milestone.

Carbery recognizes the responsibility of putting Ovechkin in positions to succeed and is committed to finding the best strategies to support the Great Eight in his pursuit of greatness.

Carbery will use his Leaf's experience to guide Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals

Previously with the Maple Leafs, Carbery played a crucial role in elevating their power play to one of the league's best. The team saw a significant improvement in power play effectiveness under his guidance, going from a 20 percent success rate to the top-ranked power play in the NHL.

However, Carbery won't be solely responsible for the Capitals' power play. The job of overseeing the power play unit will belong to new assistant coach Kirk Muller, who has extensive experience in this area. Muller has previously worked with teams like the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues, achieving notable success in improving power play performance.