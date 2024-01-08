Capitals' Max Pacioretty shares emotional post game message with teammates after helping side seal win following two-year injury absence

In a triumphant return to the ice after a two-year absence, Max Pacioretty played a pivotal role in the Washington Capitals' recent 4-3 victory, marking his first assist in an emotional comeback. The 35-year-old forward, who suffered a re-torn Achilles tendon, showcased resilience and determination in a stellar performance.

Pacioretty's assist came as he forced a turnover in the offensive zone, setting up a seamless 2-on-0 break for teammates Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin. Strome buried the puck in the net, securing a crucial win for the Capitals.

Max Pacioretty expressed the moment's significance post-game, telling reporters:

"That was a rough two years for me, boys. And if I learned one thing, it’s not to take things for granted. And that game proved we have a special group in here. Let's make sure we never take that feeling for granted."

His heartfelt words resonated with teammates, leading to applause and congratulations.

Expand Tweet

The seasoned player's journey to this point involved overcoming significant obstacles. Last season, he played only five games due to an Achilles injury sustained in offseason training, and in January 2023, he faced a setback with a re-tear of the same tendon. Enduring doubts about his return, Pacioretty found inspiration through family support and a deep love for the game.

Now a part of the Capitals on a one-year, $2 million deal, Pacioretty continues to improve with each game. He earned praise from head coach Spencer Carbery, who remarked to the media:

"He gets better and better."

The Capitals, buoyed by Max Pacioretty's comeback, look poised for a strong season ahead.

From Canadiens' captain to Capitals' comeback: Max Pacioretty's unyielding NHL journey

Max Pacioretty's journey began as a first-round pick (No. 22) in the 2007 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens. Hailing from New Canaan, Connecticut, he made a memorable debut in 2009, scoring on his first NHL shot against the New Jersey Devils. However, his early years saw him splitting time between Montreal and the AHL's Hamilton.

In 2011, Pacioretty faced a setback, enduring a frightening hit that left him motionless on the ice. Despite the challenges, he rebounded with resilience, earning the Bill Masterton Trophy in the 2011-12 season for his dedication to the game.

His influence in the Canadiens' leadership core grew, eventually leading to his appointment as the 29th captain in 2015. Pacioretty continued to thrive, but in 2018, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. There, he notched impressive goal tallies, earning a spot in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Now with the Washington Capitals, Pacioretty, on a one-year deal, looks to overcome adversity and contribute to his new team's success.