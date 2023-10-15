Fans go berserk as Carey Price attends Montreal Canadiens home opener with wife Angela and kids

In a heartwarming display of unity and resilience, Carey Price, the legendary 36-year-old netminder, was in attendance for the Montreal Canadiens home opener. Accompanied by his wife, Angela, and their children, Price's presence was a welcome moment for Canadiens fans.

Angela Price, as excited as anyone, took to her Instagram to share stories of their family's outing at the Bell Centre. The snapshots captured Carey Price and their children on what was a special occasion for the family.

Carey Price with his daughter

As Carey Price's name was announced amongst the players, not in uniform, he was met with a thunderous ovation of roaring applause. This overwhelming support from the Canadiens faithful demonstrated the deep bond between Price and the fans.

He reciprocated their affection by emerging from the ice-level hallway to greet the sea of fans, who were not only standing but also chanting his name.

Despite his extended absence from the ice due to a lingering knee injury, Price remains an enduring symbol of the Montreal Canadiens' pride and dedication.

His presence at the home opener against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks sent a strong message of resilience, as both he and his family continue to inspire and uplift the spirits of fans and teammates alike.

Carey Price's wife voices frustration over NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

Angela Price recently vented her frustration on Instagram regarding the NFL's ongoing focus on pop sensation, Taylor Swift. In her Instagram story, Angela expressed her dismay at not being able to enjoy watching her beloved Broncos due to the overwhelming attention given to Taylor Swift.

"I couldn't even stand to watch my Broncos last night because of this soooooooooo over it. BUT couldn't help but think how cute this look would be with our @linechangeco windbreaker," Angela shared on her Instagram story.

Angela Price Insta Story

Angela's frustration reflects a sentiment shared by many fans who simply want to savor the game without excessive distractions. The NFL's extensive coverage of Taylor Swift's rumored relationship with Travis Kelce has taken precedence, showcasing the league's penchant for attracting a broader audience.