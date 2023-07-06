Montreal Canadiens fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the future role of their beloved goaltender, Carey Price. Recently, Eric Engels, a senior columnist at Sportsnet and prominent beat writer for the Canadiens, provided some insights on Price's potential contributions moving forward.

When asked by a fan named Chris Batstone about the role Price might play going forward, Engels indicated that Carey Price would likely be willing to help the team in any way possible. However, Engels noted that it is unlikely for Price to take on any official capacity until his contract expires in 2026.

Chris Batstone (a fan) asked,

"What role will Carey Price play going forward? Coach? Advisor? A return to the crease?"

However, Engels revealed that Price plans to be more involved with the Canadien's foundation and will spend ample time in Montreal during the upcoming season.

Looking ahead, Engels speculated on Price's future beyond his playing career. While Price's time on the ice may be coming to an end, Engels envisioned the possibility of him transitioning into management, player development, or coaching in the future.

The specifics remain uncertain, but it appears that Price's passion for the game and commitment to the Canadiens organization will continue to shine through in various capacities.

Carey Price: The Montreal Canadiens' Legendary Goaltender

Carey Price is a highly regarded Canadian ice hockey goaltender. Considered one of the best goaltenders, Price has left an indelible mark on the Canadiens franchise. With 361 wins, he holds the record for the most wins by a goaltender in Montreal Canadiens history.

Price's journey began in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Tri-City Americans in 2002. Following his impressive performances, the Montreal Canadiens drafted him fifth overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He joined the Canadiens as the backup goaltender in the 2007-08 season and quickly established himself as the team's starting goaltender.

In 2015, Price made history by becoming the first goaltender to win the Ted Lindsay Award, William M. Jennings Trophy, Vezina Trophy, and Hart Trophy in a single season. His remarkable performance propelled the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2021, their first appearance since 1993.

On the international stage, Price has represented Canada, winning silver medals in the World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the IIHF World U18 Championship.

He achieved gold at the 2007 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where he earned the top goaltending award. Price's undefeated run in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey further solidified his reputation as a stellar goaltender.

