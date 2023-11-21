Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price shared his emotional journey as he realized his illustrious 15-year NHL career was nearing its end. The Montreal native spoke candidly about the impact of a knee injury that became a hurdle for his future in the league.

Price's introspective journey unfolded during the closing moments of the 2021-22 season. Despite the Canadiens falling short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 29, 2022, marked a significant game for Price. Standing on the ice of the Bell Centre, he faced the Florida Panthers with the realization that this could be his last appearance. The weight of the occasion was intensified by the team wearing a "10" patch in honor of the recently departed Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his playing future, Price said this to Dave Stubbs of NHL.com:

“That whole day, I took everything in as if it were my last game, just really being aware of everything I did throughout the day. The routine, the noises, the scenes… I took mental note of everything that day that was going on.”

The goaltender's battle with a knee injury, initially discovered during offseason surgery, had been a constant challenge throughout the season. The frayed meniscus had revealed a more severe issue – the absence of shock-absorbing cartilage, leaving bone-on-bone contact in his knee. Contemplating offseason cartilage transplant surgery, Price, then 35, weighed the potential risks and complications that could impact his post-hockey life.

Price recalled:

“I prepared that day like I’d be playing my final game. I didn't know for sure. At that time, I was still trying to weigh my options for having another surgery. I went through the whole day in the process of preparing like this was it."

Postponing the decision for surgery, Price returned to his roots in Kelowna, British Columbia, where he tested his knee's condition through summer skating sessions. Despite the break, the discomfort persisted, making him realize his body might not allow for a triumphant return to the ice.

Canadiens' Carey Price signals transition in team relationship

Price's connection with the Canadiens endured into the subsequent season, maintaining communication through a team group chat. However, a subtle shift occurred when he chose to sit with the coaches instead of the players at the season-opening charity golf tournament. This signaled a transitional phase in his relationship with the team.

Reflecting on his decision, Price remarked:

“I felt like this year, it’s time to get off the group chat, But I still talk to some of the guys. I often talk to (goalie) Jake (Allen) to see how he’s doing. I keep in touch with many of them, checking in on them.”