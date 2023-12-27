Carey Price's wife Angela discloses Habs goalie's Christmas gift to her

Angela, wife of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, recently took to Instagram to share the gift she received from her husband for Christmas.

The Price family, including their adorable children, fully embraced the festive spirit and indulged in a joyous Christmas celebration.

Meanwhile, Angela thoughtfully documented these merry moments on her Instagram stories, allowing her followers to catch a delightful glimpse into the Price family's heartwarming festivities.

Angela shared several snapshots from their memorable Christmas celebration on her Instagram. Bosting 196,000 followers on the platform, Carey Price's wife Angela even invited her followers to participate in an engaging "Ask me anything" segment, which she called the last for the year 2023.

During this interactive session, one user asked Angela to reveal the gift she received from her husband, Carey Price, during Christmas. Angela responded by saying that she and Carey have never been that much into gifts.

Instead, the couple prefers to engage in small but meaningful gestures as stocking stuffers for one another:

Source: byangelaprice/Instagram

Angela and Carey have been together since tying the knot in 2013 and have three children: daughters Liv and Mille, and son Lincoln.

Has Carey Price announced his retirement, or is he still playing in the NHL?

Price is regarded as one of the best goalies in the league. He was drafted 5th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2005 NHL draft and has played for 15 seasons with the club.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three

However, the 36-year-old veteran goalie has not been featured on the ice since the 2021-22 season, when he played only five regular-season games. It was a significant setback for Price in his career due to the lingering knee issues that prevented him from making a comeback between the pipes.

It is unlikely that fans will see Price again guiding the net as he admitted that a knee injury has likely ended his career:

"The honest thing is right now, it’s just not going to happen to take the stress of the goaltending position — it’s not where it needs to be,” he added. “So for now I’m just going to continue to try and rehab my knee to a position where it’s fit for life in general."

It is worth noting that Price has not announced his retirement officially, and despite not playing in the league, he's still on a contract with the Canadiens until 2026.