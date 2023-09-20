Carey Price's wife Angela provides Canadiens fans encouraging update for opening night

Montreal Canadiens and Carey Price fans have a lot to look forward to as the new NHL season approaches, and they received some heartwarming news recently. Carey Price's wife, Angela, provided an encouraging update during an Instagram Q&A session when asked if she would be in Montreal for the team's opening night. Her response has brought smiles to the faces of many Canadiens faithful.

The NHL has previously unveiled the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season, and the Montreal Canadiens are set to kick off their regular season in Toronto on October 11.

During the Instagram interaction with fans, one curious follower popped the question:

"Will you be in Montreal for opening night?"

Angela Price wasted no time in responding with a message that warmed the hearts of Canadiens supporters. She shared,

"we will be! Bringing the kids for the weekend, we are all looking forward to it."

Source:- Angela Price Instagram

The news of the Price family's attendance at the opening night couldn't have come at a better time for Canadiens fans. Carey Price, the team's star goaltender, is an icon in Montreal and a beloved figure in the hockey world. His presence on the ice has been instrumental in the Canadiens' success over the years, and knowing that he and his family will be there to kick off the season is a reassuring sign for fans.

Carey Price's illustrious career has earned him a well-deserved reputation as one of the finest goaltenders in the NHL, if not the world. His contributions to the Canadiens, both on and off the ice, have endeared him to the city and its passionate hockey fans.

Angela Price, the wife of Carey Price, shared her health issue

Angela Price, the wife of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, recently disclosed a significant health issue she is confronting. In an Instagram Story update, Angela revealed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The blogger and social media influencer explained that she had consulted a dermatologist to assess a mole located on the inside of her thigh.

Initially, the mole had been suspected to be a cluster of red blood cells, but it was ultimately identified as melanoma, a form of skin cancer that had already spread to her lymph nodes. Angela openly shared her experience and the details of the medical procedure on her Instagram Stories, emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups.

Fortunately, there is some positive news amid this challenging situation. Angela Price's condition is treatable, and she is expected to make a recovery.