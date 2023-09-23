Carey Price's wife Angela provides major update on recent cancer scare 

Angela Price, the wife of renowned NHL goaltender Carey Price, shared a major update regarding her recent cancer scare on her Instagram story. In a heartfelt message to her followers, Angela revealed that she had received a call from her doctor confirming that the biopsy results were clean and the cancer hadn't spread, offering immense relief and hope.

She wrote:

"I should mention that I finally got a call from my doctor and the biopsy came back clean. The cancer did not spread... was very relieved to get that call"

Source: Angela Price Instagram

The scare began when Angela decided to consult a dermatologist after noticing a mole on the inside of her thigh. Initially thought to be a cluster of red blood cells, it turned out to be melanoma, a type of skin cancer, which had already spread to her lymph nodes.

Angela's candid revelation about her health journey has been a source of inspiration and support for many who have followed her on social media. Her courage and openness in sharing her experience shed light on the importance of regular check-ups and the need to remain vigilant about changes in our bodies.

As Angela Price continues her journey toward recovery, her openness about her experience will undoubtedly serve as a source of encouragement for others facing health challenges.

Paul Wilson expresses controversial ppinion on Angela Price, Carey Price's wife

Former Montreal Canadiens Senior Vice-President of Communications, Paul Wilson, caused a stir with surprising remarks about Carey Price and his wife, Angela.

During an interview on BPM Sports radio, Wilson discussed the team's difficulties related to Angela Price's active engagement on social media.

Paul Wilson said, according to HockeyFeed's translation into English:

"When it comes to Carey, with Angela, who is a very active woman on social media, sometimes, she gave us a hard time, in the sense of the things that she revealed.

"As an organization, you can’t control what the players say, you can guide them left and right, but they are the ones who make the final call. Moreover, you can’t tell wives how to respond. In Angela’s case, she is a very active person on social networks, she often took positions, which was more or less our business."

These statements from Wilson followed Carey Price's recent press conference in which he indicated his openness to being traded if the Canadiens deemed it necessary due to his ongoing knee injury.