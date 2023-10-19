Carey Price's wife Angela shares major life update regarding pending Canadian citizenship

Angela Price, the wife of Canadian ice hockey goaltender Carey Price, recently took to her Instagram to share a significant life update regarding her pending Canadian citizenship. In an Instagram story post, she posted a picture of herself with the caption "Waiting on it," followed by a description of her experience as she was sworn in as a Canadian citizen.

In her Instagram story, Angela expressed,

"Okay, I’m officially a Canadian now, Well, I’m a dual citizen but I have my Canadian citizenship as well as the US now. Which was nice, which was good. But that sworn-in ceremony."

One notable aspect of Angela's journey to Canadian citizenship was the unique swearing-in ceremony. She shared,

"So they just E-mail you a date and time. It’s Eastern Standard Time, Mine was 8:15, So, it’s 5:15 a.m. my time."

Her decision to keep this early morning appointment was influenced by the absence of her husband, Carey Price. She said,

"I decided to keep it because Carey was not home, so someone else was not here to help the kids. We’ll wake up the kids so they can get ready for school and all that."

However, the ceremony didn't go as smoothly as expected. Angela found herself on the Zoom call for a lengthy three-hour duration. She shared,

"Little did I know, I’d be on the Zoom call for 3 hours. Most of it was just waiting. Thank god my mom was in town. I heard her, trying to get the kids fed and dressed and finally just texted her the school address and said ‘God speed’. Please get them there somehow. But it’s done, I’m a Canadian."

Despite the unexpected delays and early morning hours, she was pleased to have completed the journey and officially become a Canadian citizen.

Notable moments in Carey Price's hockey journey

In 2015, Carey Price made NHL history by winning the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Trophy, becoming the first goaltender to achieve this since Dominik Hasek in 1998.

He also shared the William H. Jennings Trophy with Corey Crawford. Carey Price's hockey journey started in the Western Hockey League, where he earned accolades like WHL Goaltender of the Year and Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year.

Joining the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, he had an impressive debut season with a 24-12-3 record. Price's talent extended to the international stage, contributing to Canada's victories in the 2007 World Junior Championship and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

His 2014-15 NHL season was exceptional, with 44 wins, a remarkable 1.96 goals-against average, and a stellar .933 save percentage.