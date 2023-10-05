Carey Price's wife Angela slams critics over her sporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 presidential campaign t-shirt

Carey Price's wife, Angela, has once again caused a stir on Instagram by sporting a "Kennedy 2024" t-shirt. She recently shared a gym mirror photo on her Instagram story while sporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign t-shirt.

Angela Price, who has nearly 200K followers on Instagram, slammed her critics regarding the t-shirt. Angela shared a screenshot of an anonymous user's response to her IG story in which he referred to her as an "antivaxxer" and termed Kennedy a "conspiracy theorist."

She was outspoken in her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and her choice of sporting the t-shirt, slamming the anonymous user and advising him to do some research.

Angela on her IG slams critics over her sporting RFK Jr. 2024 presidential campaign t-shirt (Image Credit: by angelaprice/Instagram)

Carey Price's wife Angela will support RFK. Jr. for the 2024 US Presidential elections

Angela Price announced a couple of months ago that she'll support the Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the upcoming 2024 US elections. Her political views, however, didn't go unnoticed, as she was criticized by fans on social media.

Kennedy Jr. rose to prominence partly as a result of his ties to family the Kennedy family. Notably, Kennedy Jr.'s work as an environmental activist has received widespread praise. His anti-vaccine beliefs and accusations of misinformation, though, have often landed him at the center of controversies.

Ultimately, political opinions are merely one's personal beliefs that often have nothing to do with sports.

