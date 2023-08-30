Carl Hagelin retirement: Why did two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh Penguins decide to hang his skates?

The hockey world felt sad and grateful as Carl Hagelin, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, announced his retirement from the sport. A heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a picture of him with the coveted Stanley Cup conveyed his retirement to the hockey community. His decision to hang up his skates was due to a severe eye injury that had become insurmountable.

In his emotional caption, Hagelin acknowledged the incredible journey he had undertaken in the world of hockey. He expressed his deep appreciation for the sport that had given him countless memories and the opportunity to live out his dream:

"It’s been an amazing ride, but it ends here. Unfortunately, with my eye injury is too severe to keep playing the game I love. I’m extremely grateful for all the memories hockey has given me and I’ve loved every single day of it."

He added,

"I’m gonna miss going to battle with my teammates daily, and I’m gonna miss the ups and downs of a season. Nothing excites me more than stepping on the ice in front of 20,000 passionate fans."

His gratitude extended to the teammates, coaches, doctors, and staff he encountered throughout his 11-year NHL career. He reserved a special thank you for his family, his wife, and his children for their unwavering support during his journey:

"I want to thank all my amazing teammates, coaches, Doctors and other staff members ... thank my family, my wife and my kids ... live out my dream. Thank You."

More on Carl Hagelin suffering a nearly fatal injury

Hagelin's decision to retire was influenced by a life-changing injury he suffered during a practice session in March 2022. The incident cast a shadow on his NHL career, as it posed a significant threat to his left eye. The injury was so severe that doctors contemplated removing his eye. His journey was marked by subsequent arthroscopic and hip resurfacing surgeries that further complicated his health.

In a previous interview, Hagelin acknowledged glare and sensitivity as persistent challenges in playing hockey,

“I still get glare in my eye if I don’t have sunglasses. So like now, looking at these lights, it kind of messes the eye up a little bit, but with a tinted visor it actually feels a lot better.”

Carl's career trajectory showcased his dedication and skill on the ice. He amassed an impressive track record with two Stanley Cup victories under his belt.