Carolina Hurricanes Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Carolina Hurricanes' annual Prospects Development Camp roster and schedule have been made public by Don Waddell, the president and general manager of the NHL franchise. The camp will run from July 10 until July 13 at Invisalign Arena.
The 2023 Prospects Development Camp roster for the Carolina Hurricanes includes 23 players in total. There are 4 goaltenders, 7 defensemen, and 12 forwards among them. Bradly Nadeau, the Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and their other five picks will be present.
Two players have been invited to attend the camp and the players selected in the draft. The Hurricanes selected the remaining 16 players in earlier drafts.
The Development Camp will start on July 9 when the first players arrive, and the on-ice sessions will last from July 10 to July 13. It's important to note that all on-ice practices will be accessible to the general public, giving supporters a chance to see the team's brightest prospects in action.
The players will receive off-ice training, educational seminars, and on-ice instruction during the camp. The Hurricanes Prospects Development Camp is crucial for young athletes demonstrating their abilities and potential to secure a spot on the organization's NHL roster. It gives the team a chance to gauge how their prospects are doing while also giving them the training and direction they need to sharpen their skills.
On-ice schedule of Hurricanes at Invisalign Arena
Sunday, July 9: Arrival of the players
Monday, July 10: 9:30 am Fitness testing, 12:30 pm On-ice testing
Tuesday, July 11: 9:00 am Skills Sessions
Wednesday, July 12: 9:00 am Team Skate
Thursday, July 13: 9:00 am Skills Sessions, 4:00 pm Full-team 3-on-3
Carolina Hurricanes development camp 2023 roster:
Skaters:
36 Felix Unger Sorum
46 Justin Robidas
47 Aleksi Heimosalmi
51 Jayden Perron
53 Jackson Blake
56 Scott Morrow
57 Cruz Lucius
59 Ville Koivunen
62 Charles-Alexis Legault
64 Joel Nystrom
65 Simon Forsmark
72 Bryce Montgomery
73 Maxim Namestnikov
78 Michae Emerson
79 Lucas Mercuri
83 Josh Nadeau
89 Domenick Fensore
93 Massimo Rizzo
Goaltenders:
39 Patrik Hamrla
50 Jakub Vondras
60 Yaniv Perets
70 Nikita Quapp
Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Frederik Andersen
The Carolina Hurricanes' startling goaltender Frederik Andersen joined the team as an unrestricted free agent on a two-year contract in 2021. Andersen recently signed a two-year extension worth $3.4 million for each season.
The 33-year-old had a stellar goals-against average of 2.48 and a respectable save percentage of .926 with a record of 21 wins, 11 defeats, and 1 OT loss.
