Carolina Hurricanes Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Carolina Hurricanes' annual Prospects Development Camp roster and schedule have been made public by Don Waddell, the president and general manager of the NHL franchise. The camp will run from July 10 until July 13 at Invisalign Arena.

The 2023 Prospects Development Camp roster for the Carolina Hurricanes includes 23 players in total. There are 4 goaltenders, 7 defensemen, and 12 forwards among them. Bradly Nadeau, the Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and their other five picks will be present.

Two players have been invited to attend the camp and the players selected in the draft. The Hurricanes selected the remaining 16 players in earlier drafts.

The Development Camp will start on July 9 when the first players arrive, and the on-ice sessions will last from July 10 to July 13. It's important to note that all on-ice practices will be accessible to the general public, giving supporters a chance to see the team's brightest prospects in action.

The players will receive off-ice training, educational seminars, and on-ice instruction during the camp. The Hurricanes Prospects Development Camp is crucial for young athletes demonstrating their abilities and potential to secure a spot on the organization's NHL roster. It gives the team a chance to gauge how their prospects are doing while also giving them the training and direction they need to sharpen their skills.

On-ice schedule of Hurricanes at Invisalign Arena

Sunday, July 9: Arrival of the players

Monday, July 10: 9:30 am Fitness testing, 12:30 pm On-ice testing

Tuesday, July 11: 9:00 am Skills Sessions

Wednesday, July 12: 9:00 am Team Skate

Thursday, July 13: 9:00 am Skills Sessions, 4:00 pm Full-team 3-on-3

Carolina Hurricanes development camp 2023 roster:

Skaters:

29 Bradly Nadeau

36 Felix Unger Sorum

46 Justin Robidas

47 Aleksi Heimosalmi

51 Jayden Perron

53 Jackson Blake

56 Scott Morrow

57 Cruz Lucius

59 Ville Koivunen

62 Charles-Alexis Legault

64 Joel Nystrom

65 Simon Forsmark

72 Bryce Montgomery

73 Maxim Namestnikov

78 Michae Emerson

79 Lucas Mercuri

83 Josh Nadeau

89 Domenick Fensore

93 Massimo Rizzo

Goaltenders:

39 Patrik Hamrla

50 Jakub Vondras

60 Yaniv Perets

70 Nikita Quapp

Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Frederik Andersen

The Carolina Hurricanes' startling goaltender Frederik Andersen joined the team as an unrestricted free agent on a two-year contract in 2021. Andersen recently signed a two-year extension worth $3.4 million for each season.

The 33-year-old had a stellar goals-against average of 2.48 and a respectable save percentage of .926 with a record of 21 wins, 11 defeats, and 1 OT loss.

