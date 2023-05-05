Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report feat. Teuvo Teravainen, Max Pacioretty & more

The Carolina Hurricanes are flying high at the moment. They recently registered a 5-1 win victory over the New Jersey Devils to take a 1-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

However, the Hurricanes have a few players on the injured list. These players are expected to miss at least a few games, with some potentially out for the rest of the season.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries in detail

Teuvo Teravainen (hand)

According to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti, Teuvo Teravainen isn't expected to make a comeback until the conclusion of the second round.

Teravainen has begun to work out away from the rink, but he is still far from ready to return to the lineup.

Teravainen's participation in the remainder of the postseason hasn't been fully ruled out by Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, but he did say that things need to go "really well" for Carolina for them to still be in contention when the 28-year-old forward is ready to return.

Teravainen played in 68 regular-season games and recorded 37 points, with 12 goals.

Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

According to CapFriendly, Max Pacioretty was sent to long-term injured reserve in February due to an Achilles injury.

On Jan. 19, while playing against the Minnesota Wild, Pacioretty tore his Achilles for the second time in less than a year.

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't provided a return date for Pacioretty, but he isn't expected to feature this season.

Ondrej Kase (concussion)

Ondrej Kase #73 of the Carolina Hurricanes

In January, Ondrej Kase was transferred to the long-term injured reserve list.

Kase had previously been placed on the team's standard injured reserve list following his last appearance on Oct. 12.

The move gives Carolina more leeway to maneuver with respect to the salary cap.

When Kase will be able to rejoin the lineup is uncertain. Last season, he played in 50 games and recorded 27 points.

Andrei Svechnikov (knee)

Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes

In March, Andrei Svechnikov was placed on long-term injured reserve. This action was anticipated as Svechnikov was scheduled to have season-ending knee surgery a few days later.

The 22-year-old winger will end the NHL season with 55 points (23 goals) in 64 games.

Whether he will be ready for the start of the training camp in September is still unknown.

Poll : 0 votes