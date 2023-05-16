Carolina Hurricanes injury report feat. Teuvo Teravainen, Max Pacioretty and more

After a thrilling journey, the Carolina Hurricanes have emerged as strong contenders in the playoffs. Despite facing tough competition, they have displayed resilience and skill to reach the final four. In the Eastern Conference, they are set to face the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes will rely on their talented roster and cohesive teamwork to battle it out against the Panthers. Although, Carolina's injured players might be a cause of concern for the team.

Teuvo Teravainen (Winger)

Teuvo Teravainen, who had been sidelined with a hand injury, showed promising signs of progress as he participated fully in Monday's practice session. During the practice, Teravainen took turns on the fourth line, indicating his increasing involvement in team activities.

However, his availability for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers remains uncertain. Teravainen underwent surgery on April 20 to address a broken bone in his left hand, and his return to the lineup will depend on his recovery progress. Before his injury, Teravainen had played in two postseason games without registering a point.

Max Pacioretty (Winger)

The Carolina Hurricanes have made a significant roster move by transferring Max Pacioretty to long-term injured reserve, according to CapFriendly. Pacioretty, who suffered a second Achilles tear in less than a year during a game against the Wild on January 19, is not expected to return before the conclusion of the regular season.

While the Hurricanes have not provided a specific timeline for his return, this move provides them with cap flexibility ahead of the trade deadline. With this newfound flexibility, the Hurricanes may seek to acquire a top-six forward to fill the void left by Pacioretty.

Ondrej Kase (Forward)

Carolina Hurricanes forward Ondrej Kase has been placed on the long-term injured reserve list due to his ongoing concussion issue, the team announced Wednesday. Kase, who has been sidelined since October 12, was previously on the regular injured reserve list.

This transaction grants the Hurricanes additional salary cap flexibility. In a positive development, the team also activated Max Pacioretty from the injured non-roster list. The timetable for Kase's return remains uncertain. Last season, he recorded 14 goals and 27 points in 50 games.

Andrei Svechnikov (Forward)

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has been designated for long-term injured reserve, according to CapFriendly.com. Svechnikov is scheduled to undergo knee surgery on Thursday, leading to this transaction that provides the

Hurricanes with additional salary cap flexibility for the rest of the regular season. The timeline for Svechnikov's return remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen if he will be fully recovered in time for the start of training camp.

Poll : 0 votes