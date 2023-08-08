Carolina Hurricanes 2023 preseason: complete schedule, time, & more

The 2023 NHL preseason schedule for the Carolina Hurricanes has recently been unveiled, shedding light on their own matchups across the league. In this upcoming preseason, the Carolina Hurricanes are poised to engage in a total of six exhibition games, a notable highlight being the dual encounters with the Florida Panthers.

Ticketing information for the games at PNC Arena will be announced soon. The #Canes ' complete preseason schedule has officially been revealed by the league. Carolina will play split squad in the Sunshine State on September 29.Ticketing information for the games at PNC Arena will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/RFUkRSPs35

An intriguing backdrop to these matchups is the history between the two teams, particularly the Hurricanes' elimination by the Panthers during the Eastern Conference final of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Hurricanes are set to face off against the Florida Panthers at the PNC Arena on September 27.

A split-squad contest will see the Canes competing against the Panthers once again, this time on Florida's home ice, scheduled for September 29. Apart from the Panthers, the Hurricanes are also slated to engage in compelling home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators.

The countdown to the Carolina Hurricanes’ preseason kick-off begins with a match against the Tampa Bay Lightning, scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, which is to be played on the Hurricanes' home turf.

As anticipation builds for these engaging preseason matchups, NHL fans eagerly await the rekindling of rivalries and the emergence of new narratives on the ice. With that said, let’s take a look at the full preseason schedule of the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes’ 2023 Preseason Schedule

Sept. 26 (Tuesday): Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay, PNC Arena, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 (Wednesday): Hurricanes vs. Florida, PNC Arena, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 (Friday): Hurricanes vs. Florida, FLA Live Arena, 6 p.m. (split squad)

Sept. 29 (Friday): Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay, Amalie Arena, 7 p.m. (split squad)

Oct. 5 (Thursday): Hurricanes vs. Nashville, Bridgestone Arena, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Nashville, PNC Arena, 7 p.m.

When is Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov set to return to the NHL?

Andrei Svechnikov is the hockey forward for the Carolina Hurricanes, who has been out of action owing to his knee injury. The hockey star is on the brink of making his comeback to the hockey arena after months of recuperation and recovery.

In a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11, the star athlete endured a torn ACL in his right knee, requiring a surgery. After months of rehabilitation and rigorous off-ice training regimens, Svechnikov's journey to recovery has exhibited promising strides, instilling optimism regarding his reintegration into the team's roster.

As the Carolina Hurricanes gear up for their season opener against the Ottawa Senators on October 11, 2023, there's a palpable sense of anticipation surrounding the potential revival of Svechnikov's on-ice prowess among fans and enthusiasts.