Carolina Hurricanes rumors: Canes looking at big names in Erik Karlsson and Vladimir Tarasenko

The Carolina Hurricanes have emerged as an intriguing team in the NHL rumor mill, with reports suggesting their interest in landing two big names: Erik Karlsson and Vladimir Tarasenko.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes were said to have offered Tarasenko a short-term deal. However, recent developments may have changed the landscape.

The Carolina Hurricanes made some significant moves during the offseason, acquiring Michael Bunting and Dmitry Orlov to bolster their roster. These additions, coupled with ongoing discussions surrounding a potential Erik Karlsson deal, have raised questions about the fit for Tarasenko in Carolina.

NHL Watcher @NHL_Watcher Friedman on NHL Network: "Tarasenko, I heard Carolina had offered him something short term but now they got Michael Bunting and they've also got Dmitry Orlov and they're still talking about the possibility of an Erik Karlsson deal so I don't even know if that fits" Friedman on NHL Network: "Tarasenko, I heard Carolina had offered him something short term but now they got Michael Bunting and they've also got Dmitry Orlov and they're still talking about the possibility of an Erik Karlsson deal so I don't even know if that fits"

Friedman suggests that the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Hurricanes are the last teams in the running for Karlsson's services. While Carolina possesses more cap space than the Penguins, the deal may still be challenging to execute. The Seattle Kraken was also rumored to have considered Karlsson, but it appears unlikely that a deal will materialize there.

NHL Watcher @NHL_Watcher Friedman on NHL Network: "I think the Penguins are one of the last teams standing on Erik Karlsson, I think Carolina is in there, they have much more cap room, I think Seattle looked at it but I don't think it's going to work". Friedman on NHL Network: "I think the Penguins are one of the last teams standing on Erik Karlsson, I think Carolina is in there, they have much more cap room, I think Seattle looked at it but I don't think it's going to work".

As the offseason progresses, it remains to be seen if the Hurricanes can land either Karlsson or Tarasenko. The addition of either player would undoubtedly provide a significant boost to Carolina's chances of contending for the Stanley Cup in the upcoming season. Fans will eagerly await further developments in what promises to be an intriguing offseason for the Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes make a splash in free agency

The Carolina Hurricanes wasted no time on the first day of NHL free agency, making several key moves to solidify their roster. The team brought back their top two goaltenders, Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, along with re-signing forward Jesper Fast.

They also made significant additions by acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov from the Boston Bruins and forward Michael Bunting, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

General Manager Don Waddell expressed his satisfaction with the team's ability to attract players rather than having to overpay to secure their services. The Hurricanes have become a destination for players, a testament to their recent success. Waddell also hinted at more potential moves, with a deal in principle to bring back defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Orlov, known for his puck-moving abilities, was considered the best available defenseman in free agency, while Bunting brings scoring prowess and tenacity to the forward group. The Hurricanes' goaltending duo of Andersen and Raanta was formidable last season, and they were able to retain both players at reduced salaries.

With these acquisitions, the Carolina Hurricanes have positioned themselves to make a strong push for the Stanley Cup. The team's success in managing its cap space allows them to make impactful additions without sacrificing its future or trading away valuable assets.

