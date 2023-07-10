Carolina Hurricanes trade: Tony DeAngelo rejoins Canes from Philadelphia Flyers

In a significant trade announcement, the Philadelphia Flyers have officially traded defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Carolina Hurricanes. As part of the deal, the Flyers have retained 50% of DeAngelo's contract, and in return, they will receive Massimo Rizzo. The trade details were reported by Eric Reese, an NHL insider covering the Philadelphia Flyers.

DeAngelo, an American professional ice hockey defenseman, now joins the Carolina Hurricanes for the upcoming season. Prior to his move to Carolina, DeAngelo played for multiple teams in the NHL, including the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, and had a one-season stint with the Hurricanes. His presence on the blue line will undoubtedly add depth to the Hurricanes' defensive core.

DeAngelo has had a productive NHL career so far, accumulating 340 games played, 45 goals, 154 assists, and 199 points. His career statistics reflect his offensive capabilities as a defenseman, with a notable contribution in terms of both goals and assists.

On the Flyers' side of the trade, they have retained 50% of DeAngelo's contract, which indicates that they will continue to pay a portion of his salary even though he is now a member of the Hurricanes.

Rizzo, a Canadian collegiate ice hockey center, played for the University of Denver. He gained recognition as an All-American player for the Denver Pioneers and played a pivotal role in the team's National Championship victory in 2022. Drafted 216th overall in 2019 by the Carolina Hurricanes, Rizzo has shown tremendous potential and skill on the ice.

Overall, the trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes involving DeAngelo and Rizzo is a significant shake-up for both teams.

As the upcoming season unfolds, it will be worth noting how these changes impact the performance of both teams and how DeAngelo and Rizzo adapt to their new environments.

Defenceman Erik Karlsson linked to Carolina Hurricanes

In a recent NHL Network video, sportscaster Nick Gismondi and David Pagnotta discussed trade rumors involving Erik Karlsson and the Carolina Hurricanes. Pagnotta revealed the Hurricanes' pursuit of Vladimir Tarasenko and continued interest in Karlsson.

While the Tarasenko situation changed due to a new agent, the Hurricanes remain actively engaged in trade discussions. Brett Pesce could be involved in a potential trade with the Nashville Predators, potentially including a first-round pick. The Hurricanes would then use their assets to pursue Karlsson.

These rumors highlight the Hurricanes' aggressive offseason approach as they seek to strengthen their roster with top-tier talent.

