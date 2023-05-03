Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils Game 1: How to Watch, TV Channel List, Live Stream Details & More - NHL Playoffs 2023

The New Jersey Devils are essential to the Carolina Hurricanes' narrative.

At 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils will face off in Game 1 of round 2 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The match between the Hurricanes and Devils will be televised on Canada's top networks such as SportsNet East, SportsNet One, SportsNet Pacific, and TVAS. ESPN will broadcast the match nationally in the USA.

There are various streaming alternatives available for NHL fans who don't have access to cable TV to watch games online. The game will be broadcast live across several platforms. With a SlingTV subscription, you can watch the Canes on ESPN. It's available on YouTube TV, DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu, and other streaming services. You may access these services to watch the game on ESPN.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils Game 1: Preview

Each of the four playoff matches between the two teams—in 2001, 2002, 2006, and 2009—had a significant impact on the Canes' development over their first 25 years in North Carolina. The Canes defeated the Devils on their way to the Cup Finals in 2002, won the Stanley Cup in 2006, and had one of the most memorable games in team history in 2009 with a stunning Game 7 comeback.

The Devils were the Canes' first unofficial 'rival' for many years because of their shared playoff history, which assisted in the franchise's rapid development in front of our eyes. The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are the only clubs the Canes have faced more times.

In a second-round matchup starting on Wednesday night, the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils will square off for the seventh time in the playoffs. The Devils still provide a challenge despite the absence of certain well-known players like Martin Brodeur, John Madden, Jamie Langenbrunner, and Rob Niedermayer this time around.

Akira Schmid, a rookie goaltender for New Jersey, put in a great effort in Game 7 as the team blanked the New York Rangers 4-0 after coming back from a 2-0 deficit against them in Round 1.

In the playoffs, the Canes are 3-1 all-time versus New Jersey, winning their last three encounters. The Canes and Devils were 2-2 in the most recent regular season.

Carolina now leads the playoffs thanks to Sebastian Aho, who has seven points and four goals. Despite not having top strikers Teuvo Teräväinen and Andrei Svechnikov, Aho is carrying out the job admirably.

Poll : 0 votes