Carolina Hurricanes vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, lines, odds predictions, & more | 15th Oct 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0) are set to face the Anaheim Ducks (0-1-0) at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on ESPN+.

Fans can anticipate an exciting matchup between the Hurricanes and the Ducks, with one team looking to continue its strong start and the other striving to turn the tide of their rebuild.

Preview: Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, coming off a strong opening-night victory, have high hopes for a successful season and a Stanley Cup run. Their campaign has started impressively, with their offense already notching 10 goals in just two games.

Key contributors include Jordan Staal, Michael Bunting, and Teuvo Teravainen, who have teamed up for four goals and an assist.

Furthermore, Sebastian Aho, Jesper Fast, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi have added their firepower to the mix with two goals and four assists combined.

The defensemen, Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei, have also chipped in with two goals and three assists, helping ignite the team's offensive efforts.

Preview: Anaheim Ducks

On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and their season didn't start as planned, suffering a 4-1 loss on opening night.

The Ducks are eager to get back on track after a tough previous season where their offense struggled significantly, averaging only 2.51 goals per game.

The offensive load primarily falls on the shoulders of Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras, who were the standout performers last season with 46 goals and 80 assists.

The team is also looking for a boost from the addition of Alex Killorn, who was acquired during the summer to provide a much-needed spark to their offensive game.

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lines

Forward

MICHAEL BUNTING SEBASTIAN AHO SETH JARVIS TEUVO TERAVAINEN JESPERI KOTKANIEMI MARTIN NECAS JORDAN MARTINOOK JORDAN STAAL JESPER FAST STEFAN NOESEN JACK DRURY JALEN CHATFIELD

Defenceman

JACCOB SLAVIN BRENT BURNS BRADY SKJEI BRETT PESCE DMITRY ORLOV TONY DEANGELO

Goalie

ANTTI RAANTA FREDERIK ANDERSEN

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Forward

ADAM HENRIQUE TREVOR ZEGRAS TROY TERRY FRANK VATRANO MASON MCTAVISH RYAN STROME MAX JONES BENOIT-OLIVIER GROULX JAKOB SILFVERBERG ROSS JOHNSTON SAM CARRICK BRETT LEASON

Defenceman

CAM FOWLER JAMIE DRYSDALE JACKSON LACOMBE RADKO GUDAS PAVEL MINTYUKOV ILYA LYUBUSHKIN

Goalie

LUKAS DOSTAL JOHN GIBSON

Carolina Hurricanes vs Anaheim Ducks Odds and Predictions

In the forthcoming showdown, the Carolina Hurricanes are the clear favorites, with odds set at -275, while the Anaheim Ducks are the underdogs, with odds at +220. The over/under line for the total combined goals stands at 6.

With 10 goals in their first two games, the Hurricanes boast a formidable offense led by Aho and Staal. Their skillful control of the puck and precision in creating open shots should translate into a scoring spree.

Additionally, they are set to stifle the Ducks, whose previous season's offensive struggles are well documented. It appears that the Hurricanes have the upper hand and are in a prime position to secure the win.