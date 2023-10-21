Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 21 Oct 2023

Hockey fans are in for a thrilling showdown as the Colorado Avalanche (4-0) prepare to take on the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game is set to kick off at 9:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on TV channel Bally Sports.

Carolina Hurricanes Game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to rebound after a recent loss to the Seattle Kraken. In their last game, the Hurricanes secured a victory against the San Jose Sharks, and they'll be eager to replicate that success against the formidable Avalanche. A win over Colorado would mark their fourth victory in the last six games, solidifying their position in the early stages of the season.

One impressive stat for the Hurricanes is their offensive prowess, as they are currently averaging an astonishing 4.60 goals per game. In their previous outing, they managed to net four goals on 35 shots, showing their ability to find the back of the net. This potent offensive lineup will be a significant asset as they face the Avalanche's defense.

Colorado Avalanche Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche have had an outstanding start to the season, winning their first four games. Riding a wave of momentum, they are eager to extend their winning streak to five games by defeating the Hurricanes. Colorado is not to be underestimated, and they are determined to maintain their impressive form.

The Avalanche's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 3.5 goals per game. In their last match, they tallied four goals on 41 shots, demonstrating their ability to put pressure on opposing goaltenders. With the offense and defense performing well, the Avalanche will be a formidable opponent for the Hurricanes.

So, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 21, at 9:00 PM ET, and get ready for a thrilling battle on the ice as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche. It's a game you won't want to miss, as both teams aim to make their mark in the 2023 season.