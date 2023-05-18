Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 1: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Eastern Conference Final

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown as the Carolina Hurricanes gear up to face off against the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Eastern Conference finals. Hockey fans are in for a treat on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, as the action unfolds live on CBC, SN and TVAS.

For those who are unable to access the game through traditional TV channels, several streaming platforms offer an alternative to ensure you can witness the excitement unfold in real time. Here are the streaming options available for this highly anticipated match:

DTV STREAM: This streaming service provides an opportunity to watch the game online.

Hulu: Hulu offers a live TV package that includes the channels broadcasting the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers game.

Sling TV: Sling TV also offers live streaming options, allowing viewers to access the CBC, SN and TVAS channels.

YouTube: YouTube TV provides an excellent option for fans to catch the game live.

With these streaming options, fans can stay connected to the excitement of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game 1, no matter where they are. Whether you choose DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV or YouTube TV, each platform offers a seamless and convenient way to enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes come into this game with momentum on their side, having secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home against the New Jersey Devils on May 11. The Hurricanes displayed their determination and skill, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense matchup against their rivals, the Florida Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers are riding high after a 3-2 road victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their previous game on May 12. The Panthers showcased their resilience and ability to excel under pressure, setting the stage for a compelling clash against the Hurricanes.

Additionally, in today's game, which will take place at PNC Arena, the Hurricanes will receive a significant boost with the possible return of Teuvo Teravainen from injury. The presence of Teravainen will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on Carolina's performance.

Anticipated to be an exciting matchup, the game is expected to showcase the exceptional goaltending skills of Sergei Bobrovsky for the Panthers and Frederik Andersen for the Hurricanes. Both netminders have been in outstanding form and will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

Poll : 0 votes