Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 10th 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes, 4th in the East with an 8-5-0 record, face the 6th-ranked Florida Panthers (7-4-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on November 10, 7:00 p.m. ET. The clash, set to be an electrifying encounter, will be broadcast on Bally Sports, with a live stream on Fubo TV for fans to catch every moment.

Hurricanes vs Panthers: Game Preview

Entering the game, the Carolina Hurricanes showcased an impressive season, particularly excelling in offense with an average of 3.38 goals per game. The dynamic duo of Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas on the top line has been formidable, amassing a total of 10 goals and 13 assists.

Beyond them, contributors like Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Teravainen, and Sebastian Aho have combined for 15 goals and 14 assists. Notably, defensemen Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin have added to the offensive depth, contributing five goals and 12 assists from the blue line. This diverse offensive prowess presents a formidable challenge for opponents.

In contrast, the Florida Panthers, who are having a strong season, rely on their top lines for offensive potency. Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov have combined for 15 goals and 23 assists.

Recognizing the importance of diversified scoring, the Panthers aim to enhance offensive contributions beyond their top lines, currently averaging 2.92 goals per game. With only five players having scored three or more goals, the team seeks a more balanced offensive performance.

Hurricanes vs Panthers: Head-to-Head and key numbers

Over 69 games, the Florida Panthers won 35 times, and the Carolina Hurricanes secured 34 victories. The teams showed consistency, with both having an average of 5.5 goals per match, highlighting their offensive prowess. In overtime (OT), the Hurricanes excelled, winning nine times, while the Panthers won three times. Shootouts saw close contests, with the Hurricanes winning 2 and the Panthers winning 1. The average goals per match were 2.8 for the Panthers and 2.7 for the Hurricanes, indicating closely matched performances.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Predictions

The Carolina Hurricanes enter today's matchup as the favorites with odds of -128, while the Florida Panthers are the underdogs at +106. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5.

Carolina comes off a recent 3-2 home victory against the Buffalo Sabres, showcasing their competitive edge. Meanwhile, Florida secured a 4-3 win on the road against the Washington Capitals.

With these recent performances, the Hurricanes are anticipated to continue their winning streak in today's NHL game.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals: Yes

Tip 3: Hurricanes to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score: Yes