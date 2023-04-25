Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Injury Report - 25th April | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders are gearing up for a highly-anticipated Game 5 showdown, where both teams will be putting in their all to secure a spot in the next round of the playoffs. The series has been incredibly competitive thus far, with each team trading victories in a back-and-forth battle.

As the game approaches, it is important to note that several key players from both teams have been sidelined with injuries, which could potentially impact their performance on the ice. Nonetheless, the Hurricanes and Islanders are expected to bring their A-game with high levels of energy, physicality, and intensity on full display.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Ondrej Kase placed on Injured reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes will have to take on the New York Islanders for Game 5 without the services of forward Ondrej Kase. Kase, who has been dealing with a concussion, has been ruled out of the game and remains on the Long Term Injured Reserve list.

This comes as a blow to the Hurricanes, who have missed his contributions on both ends of the ice. However, the team will have to rely on their other players to step up and fill the void left by Kase's absence. The Hurricanes will need a collective effort to secure a victory and move on to the next round of the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury placed on Injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury is expected to miss Tuesday's matchup against the New York Islanders due to an upper-body injury. Drury was forced to leave Sunday's Game 4 contest after taking a hard hit into the boards in the first period.

The 23-year-old forward has been mired in a 14-game goal drought, and his absence could prove to be a significant loss for the Hurricanes. Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas are both potential candidates to fill Drury's spot on the first line if he is unable to play.

New York Islanders winger Oliver Wahlstorm placed on Injured reserve

According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, New York Islanders winger Oliver Wahlstrom will not return this season due to a lower-body injury. Wahlstrom suffered the injury against the Penguins on December 27th and has not played since.

The 22-year-old forward finished the season with seven goals and 16 points in 35 games. As a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft, Wahlstrom has shown promise and will focus on returning to full health ahead of the 2023-24 season to make an impact for the Islanders.

Poll : 0 votes