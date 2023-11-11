Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 11th, 2023

Amalie Arena in Tampa is set to host the matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) on Saturday, Nov 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO.

The Carolina Hurricanes, positioned second in the Metropolitan Division, are looking to recover from their recent 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Lightning, holding the third spot in the Atlantic Division, are coming off a 5-3 defeat against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Spectator's game day guide

The Carolina Hurricanes owe their success to the strength of their offense

The Carolina Hurricanes are enjoying a standout season, propelled by their dynamic offense averaging 3.38 goals per game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Seth Jarvis, and Martin Necas lead the top lines with 15 goals and 18 assists while Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, and Michael Bunting contribute with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Defenseman Brady Skjei adds two goals and eight assists from the point to enhance the offensive output.

Despite the offensive success, the defense has faced challenges, allowing 3.38 goals per game. Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin combine for 2.0 defensive point shares but the rest of the unit struggles, permitting opponents to find open shots at will.

Goaltender Antti Raanta experiences difficulties, with a .876 save percentage and a 2.83 GAA on 121 shots, resulting in -3.3 goals saved above average.

In terms of injuries, Frederik Andersen is out with blood clotting, Ryan Suzuki is sidelined with an upper-body injury, and Brett Pesce is out with a lower-body injury.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have showcased an impressive offensive display this season

The Tampa Bay Lightning are enjoying a remarkable season propelled by their dynamic offense, netting an impressive 3.79 goals per game and registering 19 goals in the last four games.

The top line, led by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point with 17 goals and 24 assists, sets the tone, while Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos, and Nick Paul contribute significantly with a combined 19 goals and 20 assists.

Defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev chip in with three goals and 22 assists. Despite the offensive firepower, the defense has struggled, conceding an average of 3.57 goals per game.

Victor Hedman and Nicklaus Perbix have a combined 1.4 defensive point shares but the rest of the defensive unit grapples with challenges, allowing opponents easy opportunities for open shots.

Goaltender Jonas Johansson faces difficulties with a .901 save percentage and a 3.36 GAA on 373 shots with -1.0 goals saved above average.

On the injury front, Conor Sheary is sidelined with an upper-body injury and Andrei Vasilevskiy is out with a back injury.