Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 30th 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes have won three of the last five games, while the Maple Leafs have won one of the previous five.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Info

Date and Time : Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET Location : Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada TV Broadcast : BSSO and NHL Network

: BSSO and NHL Network Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: Tune in to live radio on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are 19-13-4 after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 in their last game. They are scoring 3.33 goals per game and conceding 3.14 goals against, with a power play success rate of 25.8% and a penalty kill rate of 82.2%.

The Hurricanes are the underdogs with moneyline odds of -105.

Carolina Hurricanes: Key players and injury status

Sebastian Aho has been a key contributor for the Carolina this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 25 assists in 33 games, resulting in 39 points. Seth Jarvis has also played a crucial role in leading the offense, tallying 12 goals and assisting on 14.

Frederik Andersen has a record of 4-1-0 and has allowed 15 goals while making a total of 127 saves with a save percentage of .894.

Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) is unavailable for tonight's game.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a record of 17-9-7 this season and were defeated 6-5 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game. On average, the Maple Leafs score 3.58 goals per game while allowing 3.46 goals per game. They have a power play success rate of 26.5% and a penalty kill rate of 78.8%.

They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -115.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key players and injury status

William Nylander has played a vital role in Toronto this season and accumulated an impressive 48 points in just 33 games. Another key contributor to the team is Auston Matthews, who currently boasts 44 points by scoring 29 goals and assisting in 15.

Martin Jones has a record of 4-2-0 this season and has allowed 16 goals while making a tally of 170 saves.

Joseph Woll (ankle), Matt Murray (hip), Mark Giordano (finger), John Klingberg (hip) and Jake Muzzin (back) are sidelined due to injuries.