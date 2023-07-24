Carson Briere signs with Slovak Extraliga team, months after wheelchair incident

Carson Briere has signed for a team in Slovakia following the infamous wheelchair incident.

In March, a video went viral of Briere shoving an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase at a bar. After the video went viral, Briere was temporarily suspended from the Mercyhurst University men’s hockey team, an NCAA Division I team.

Now, months later, Carson Briere will no longer be playing NCAA hockey and instead has signed with HC 19 Humenne, a team playing in the Slovak Extraliga. The team was formed in 2019 and won the Slovak 1. Liga league this past season.

HC 19 Humenne plays in a 4,500-seat arena and features NHL draft pick Alexander Avtsin. Avtsin was drafted in the fourth round in 2009 by the Montreal Canadiens, but never played in the NHL. Ladislav Scurko was also drafted in the sixth round in 2004 by the Flyers but never played a game in the NHL.

As for Carson Briere's career, last season at Mercyhurst he recorded 13 points in 30 games. In three years at the college, he played in 82 games and recorded 59 points.

Carson Briere apologizes for the wheelchair incident

After being suspended, Briere, the son of former NHL player and Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere, was kicked off the team. He was also charged by the Erie County Police for the stunt after the wheelchair’s owner filed a complaint listing extensive damage to her chair.

Following the incident and getting kicked off the team, Briere released a statement through the Philadelphia Flyers:

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

The news was also shocking for Danny Briere who said in a statement he was stunned by his son's actions:

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

We will see if Carson Briere can put this event behind him and focus on his career.

