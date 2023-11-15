Carson Soucy injury: Canucks GM offers grim update on defenceman

The fortunes of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy have taken a turn for the worse, with head coach Rick Tocchet designating him as "week-to-week" due to a lower-body injury. However, general manager Patrik Allvin disclosed the possibility of Soucy's extended absence for nearly two months.

Soucy, 29, was injured after the Canucks' 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, forcing him to exit the game after only 8 minutes and 26 seconds on the ice.

The Canucks shared the update through their official X account (formerly known as Twitter);

"General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that defenceman Carson Soucy will be out six to eight weeks with a lower body injury"

Expand Tweet

If Soucy is out for the entire eight-week period, it implies his return will be delayed until January 10.

Yesterday, rookie defenseman Akito Hirose was brought up and received the call-up from the Abbotsford Canucks. He may take part in the much-anticipated return of Bo Horvat tonight at Rogers Arena.

Carson Soucy, having joined as an unrestricted free agent, committed to a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the Canucks on July 1, 2023.

Carson Soucy lights up the ice with an impressive 2023–24 NHL season

Carson Soucy (born July 27, 1994) is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman who is a key player for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL. He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild as the 137th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

In the 2023–24 NHL season, Soucy has been delivering a commendable performance with two goals, three assists and a plus-minus of +6 in 13 games this season.

Despite missing a start due to an undisclosed injury, Soucy bounced back strongly, scoring a power-play goal and playing an important role in the Canucks' defensive unit.

Unfortunately, a recent lower-body injury will keep him off the ice for six to eight weeks, marking a significant loss for the team.