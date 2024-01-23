Carson Soucy injury update: What happened to Vancouver Canucks defenseman?

The Vancouver Canucks will be without their key defenseman, Carson Soucy, for a significant period due to injury.

Soucy sustained an injury to his hand during the Canucks' 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The 29-year-old defenseman exited in the third period of the contest after blocking a shot with his hand.

According to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet provided an update on Carson Soucy's injury. He said that the defenseman will be out for five to six weeks:

"Rick Tocchet says Carson Soucy will miss 5-6 weeks."

Expand Tweet

It comes as a significant setback for the 29-year-old defenseman. This is the second time for Soucy this season that he will be sidelined for a significant period.

Previously, he sustained an injury to his leg in a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 12 and did not return until the first week of January.

“That's a tough break for him, and he just can't get a break,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said of Soucy, who also missed the first two games of the regular season recovering from a leg injury sustained in a preseason game. “But that's the time frame.” - NHL.com

In Soucy's absence, defenseman Noah Juulsen made his return to the blueline against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday after being a healthy scratch for the last few games.

How has Carson Soucy fared for the Vancouver Canucks this season?

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders

Since his return to the blueline on Jan. 6, Soucy has been an effective piece for the Canucks in terms of penalty kills. This season, Soucy has six points through two goals and four assists in 21 games, averaging 17:25 minutes of ice time in his debut season with Vancouver.

Soucy was drafted 137th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL draft and was later picked up by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft.

Carson Soucy played two seasons with the Kraken and joined the Vancouver Canucks on Jul. 1 last year as a free agent, signing a three-year, $9.75 million contract.