Carter Hart injury: Insider reveals worrying update on Flyers goalie's availability

Recently, the Philadelphia Flyers received a concerning update on the availability of their star goaltender, Carter Hart. NHL insider Anthony SanFilippo took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the unsettling news.

SanFilippo's tweet suggested Hart would be sidelined due to a mid-body injury. While the exact duration of his absence remains uncertain, the team optimistically hopes for a shorter recovery time of 2-3 weeks rather than the more daunting 4-6 weeks.

The news has raised concerns among Flyers fans who rely on Hart's exceptional skills between the pipes.

NHL insider Anthony SanFilippo tweeted,

"Sounds like @NHLFlyers goalie Carter Hart is going to miss time with his mid-body injury. How much time, is still unsure. The team is hopeful it’s closer to 2-3 weeks than 4–6 weeks. Expect the team to call up Cal Petersen to join Sam Ersson on the roster. #LetsGoFlyers"

Hart's injury occurred during Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres. The 25-year-old goaltender had a challenging start, allowing two goals on just five shots.

Unfortunately, it became clear that he was not able to continue, and he left the game at the 10-minute mark. The specifics of his injury remain undisclosed, leaving fans and the team uncertain about his return to the ice.

The Flyers now face the challenge of adjusting to Hart's absence. Samuel Ersson is expected to take on a more prominent role in the crease, seeing additional starts in Hart's stead. Additionally, there is the possibility of recalling Felix Sandstrom from his conditioning stint with AHL Lehigh Valley to bolster the goaltending roster during Hart's recovery.

A look at Carter Hart's NHL career

In his NHL debut in December 2018, Hart secured a victory over the Detroit Red Wings, becoming the youngest goalie since Carey Price to win his debut and the youngest in Flyers history. His impressive start continued as he notched four consecutive wins, a feat only achieved by Steve Mason before him. Hart was named NHL Rookie of the Month in January 2019.

Fast Forward, Carter Hart's importance to the Flyers cannot be overstated. In August 2021, he signed a three-year, $11,937,000 contract with the team, solidifying his position as the cornerstone of the franchise.

Over the course of his six-season career, Hart has played in 209 NHL regular-season games, gaining valuable experience and helping the Flyers contend in a highly competitive league. He has also participated in 14 playoff games, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.