Carter Hart Injury: What happened to Philadelphia Flyers goaltender?

Carter Hart's early departure from the game against the Buffalo Sabres sent shockwaves through the Philadelphia Flyers' fan base. The young goaltender, who had been showing promise in the early part of the season, left the game with a mid-body injury, leaving many concerned about the extent of the setback.

The incident occurred with about 14:45 left in the first period when Kyle Okposo of the Buffalo Sabres fell on Carter Hart. Despite the initial impact, Hart soldiered on, making three saves on five shots, but he decided to leave the game at the 10-minute mark. Samuel Ersson took his place in the net.

Expand Tweet

The turning point came at 10:00 of the first period when Brandon Biro of the Sabres scored, giving his team a 2-1 lead. It was a moment of concern as Biro and Flyers forward Cam Atkinson seemed to fall on Hart after the goal. The impact of the fall likely aggravated the injury Hart sustained earlier in the game.

It wasn't the first time Hart received attention from the training staff during the first period. He was slow to get up after a stoppage for a puck in the netting with 14:36 left in the period, just moments after Kyle Okposo had fallen on him. These incidents, combined with the fall after Biro's goal, raised questions about the severity of Hart's mid-body injury.

Carter Hart in the NHL this season

Hart had been a vital part of the Flyers' lineup, starting for the eighth time in 10 games. In his first seven starts, he had managed a 4-3-0 record with impressive stats, including a 2.30 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and even notching one shutout.

His performance had been a bright spot for the team, making his early exit from the game all the more concerning.

As the Flyers await further information on the extent of Carter Hart's injury, the team and its fans are undoubtedly hoping for a swift recovery.

Should the Flyers need a more capable goalie if Hart is out for an extended time, there are viable goalies out on the trade block, most notably, Jake Allen. Only time will tell if the Flyers' best goalie will be out for an extended amount of time.