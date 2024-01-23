Carter Hart leave of absence: What we know so far about Flyers goalie's unavailability

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that star goaltender Carter Hart was stepping away indefinitely for personal reasons. The Flyers, who currently sit in a playoff spot a little over halfway through the season now find themselves in a spot of bother over their starting goaltender's absence.

While the exact reason for Carter Hart's leave of absence is unknown, the Flyers organization provided an official statement regarding the matter. Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said,

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time."

The 25-year-old goalie is currently in his sixth season in the NHL. Starting in 26 games so far this season, Hart's goals-against average stands at 2.80 while boasting a .906 save percentage. With him between the sticks, the Flyers have a 12-9-3 record.

The Flyers in the meantime have recalled 29-year-old goaltender Cal Petersen of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms as cover for Hart.

The news of Hart's departure from the team has raised numerous questions among Flyers faithful and the broader hockey community. As the story develops, more details are set to emerge around the Canadian goalie's mysterious leave of absence.