The Philadelphia Flyers find themselves grappling with a significant development: the leave of absence granted to goaltender Carter Hart. Hart's leave of absence is granted amid ongoing updates from Hockey Canada regarding an investigation into alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canada World Juniors hockey team.

The situation has sparked speculation and raised questions, as several other players were granted leave of absence on similar lines.

Daniel Briere, Flyers' general manager, recently addressed the media, providing limited insights into the situation. Briere said,

"We are aware of this morning’s press reports on the very serious matter. We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigation are made public. The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation-related questions to them. That’s all I can say for the moment, unfortunately,”

"In the meantime, members of the organization, including Flyers players, will not be commenting any further. So that's all we can say at the moment, unfortunately."

Upon being asked if the leave of absence is related to a goalie rotation by the team, Briere spoke positively of Sam Ersson but did not provide any other information,

"I don't know. I really can't tell because we don't know anything. We're not aware of anything. There's a lot of speculation. That's all we know. What I can tell you is Sam Ersson has played extremely well, has earned the rights to more ice, and we're excited by our goaltending we're doing, especially the way Sam played and came up and won some big games for us"

Briere also clarified Carter Hart did not give any indication that the reasons for taking this leave were affecting his play. He also commented on the reporter's question, "If Hart's involvement in the Hockey Canada scandal investigation is confirmed," and the Flyer's subsequent action. Briere said,

"I cannot comment on that. This time. We will be waiting for guidance from the league on that."

Lastly, Briere acknowledged that the goaltender was having a very good season up to the point of his departure. He said,

"Yeah, Carter Hart was having a very good season up to this point."

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Carter Hart cites personal reasons behind his unexpected leaves

Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere announced that goaltender Carter Hart has taken an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, stating,

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time."

Expand Tweet

Hart, 25, with 12 wins in 26 starts this season and a contract expiring in 2024, faced high expectations to establish himself among the top goaltenders. However, his performance struggled, raising uncertainty about his future with the Flyers.

Speculation on the reasons for his departure includes concerns about the pressures on the young goaltender.

There's also speculation about a potential connection to a forthcoming sexual assault investigation involving Hart and Dillon Dube, with both players denying involvement, according to reporter Steve Simmons.