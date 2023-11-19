"Caufield is a fraud": Fans flame $62,800,000 Montreal Canadiens star for point-less game in loss to Bruins

The Montreal Canadiens lost 5-2 to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday, leaving fans frustrated and pointing fingers at star winger Cole Caufield. Despite the efforts of Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, the Habs couldn't overcome the Bruins.

Caufield inked an eight-year, $62,800,000 contract - with a cap hit of $7.85 million - on Jun. 5. However, his performance on the ice has left much to be desired, especially in the crucial game against the Bruin, where he failed to score a point.

Since signing his contract, Caufield has managed only five goals and 10 assists in 17 games.

The frustration reached a boiling point for fans who expected more from the high-profile winger.

Many are questioning whether the substantial investment in Caufield was justified, particularly as the team grapples with losses. The disappointment is palpable, and fans are not shy about expressing dissatisfaction with the star player's seemingly point-less performance.

One tweeted:

"Caufield is a fraud lol"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

All attention will be on Cole Caufield to see if he can demonstrate his value and quell the growing skepticism surrounding the team's substantial financial investment..

Boston Bruins dominate Montreal Canadiens: Pastrnak shines in commanding win

The Boston Bruins continued their impressive form with a commanding victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

David Pastrnak played a pivotal role, tallying three assists, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman stood tall with 20 saves. The Bruins, boasting a 13-1-2 record, have extended their point streak against Montreal to an impressive 12 games.

The first period saw Charlie McAvoy open the scoring on a one-timer during a 5-on-3 power play, giving Boston the lead. Trent Frederic doubled the advantage with a spectacular redirect of Brandon Carlo's point shot with 40 seconds left in the period.

Pavel Zacha made it 3-0 for the Bruins in the second period when his shot deflected off Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris' stick and found the back of the net. Montreal responded through Juraj Slafkovsky at 13:04, courtesy of a feed from Nick Suzuki.

However, Frederic wasn't done, extending the Bruins' lead with a breakaway goal at 15:30. James van Riemsdyk added insult to injury with a backhand power-play goal early in the third, making it 5-1.

Although Montreal's Johnathan Kovacevic managed a late goal, the Bruins emerged victorious 5-2. The win solidifies Boston's dominance and leaves the Montreal Canadiens searching for answers.