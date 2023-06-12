Charles Barkley hilariously reveals he'd like to beat the 'hell out of Shaq' when talking about hockey

Charles Barkley has professed his love for hockey many times. The former NBA All-Star has even declared his preference for overtime hockey over basketball. He has often complimented the competitiveness of the Stanley Cup playoffs. This time, too, he wasn't afraid to declare its superiority over the NBA playoffs.

On the New Heights podcast, Barkley again praised the intensity and competitiveness of postseason NHL.

"I don't think there's anything more exciting than playoff hockey. And first of all, if I remember, that's been eight to 10 Overtime games, which is crazy. I rather watch overtime hockey than any sport."

Charles Barkley is also very familiar with the rules. He wanted to fight "NBA on TNT" co-host Shaquille O'Neal on the ice and get only two minutes inside the penalty box.

"Yeah, I am familiar with all the rules but you see, there are many times I like to beat the hell out of Shaq and only get two minutes in the penalty box."

He also mentioned that he loved the fights. It's hilarious to him when the non-fighters try to spar with the 'fighters' on the ice.

"There's nothing worse than when a guy who can't fight try to beat one of the guys who can fight and he just gettin his a** kicked, it's hilarious."

Charles Barkley has followed hockey since the time he played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1980s

Charles Barkley

In the 1980s, while playing with the 76ers, the Basketball Hall of Famer developed a love for hockey. While living in Philadelphia, Charles Barkley met some Flyers players and fell in love with the game.

Barkley is now covering the NBA Finals on NBA TV, and at this time of year, he probably won't be turning off Nuggets-Heat. However, he continues to follow the Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida. The Golden Knights won Game 1 5-2 with Barkley following them from Denver.

His interest in hockey, as noted above, is nothing new. He attended a game during the 2022 Stanley Cup Final only last year, seeing Tampa Bay defeat Colorado in Game 3.

Charles Barkley spoke on ESPN that night and said that he had contacted NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the day before the game to request two tickets. Barkley traveled to Tampa Bay as a result of Bettman's courtesy.

Poll : 0 votes