Renowned sports analyst and former NBA player Charles Barkley recently voiced his opinion on the challenges facing the popularity of hockey. He emphasized the significant issue of inadequate television coverage. According to Barkley, the sport has struggled to reach a wider audience due to a lack of exposure on television networks, which is vital for attracting new viewers and expanding its fanbase.

Charles Barkley on Spittin' Chiclets podcast:

"Well, I think the biggest problem with hockey is they've done a really poor job of putting it on television."

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets



Charles Barkley said it starts with getting more games on TV and making it easier to watch.



Barkley candidly stated, pointing out the primary obstacle that hockey faces in gaining broader recognition. He believes that efforts need to be made by networks, particularly ESPN, to improve the visibility of the sport and make it more accessible to fans.

Barkley drew a comparison between the coverage of basketball and hockey, highlighting the disparity in airtime.

Barkley said:

"I think we're doing a better job. I think ESPN needs to do a better job. I mean, you got basketball on. We're on Tuesday, then on ESPN Wednesday, We are on Thursday. They are on ESPN on Friday."

Barkley's observation emphasizes the stark contrast in the frequency of televised games between the two sports. While basketball enjoys consistent coverage throughout the season, hockey struggles to maintain a similar presence on television screens.

According to Barkley, the lack of televised hockey games, especially during the regular season, contributes to a diminished overall awareness of the sport. He argued that the attention hockey receives primarily intensifies during the playoffs, leaving a significant portion of its exciting talent overlooked during the rest of the year.

Charles Barkley also talked about McDavid, Matthews and more

Charles Barkley highlighted the exceptional performances of players like Draisaitl and McDavid from the Edmonton Oilers, Matthews from the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Kachuck from the Florida Panthers. However, their achievements often fail to receive the recognition they deserve due to limited exposure.

Barkley concluded by saying:

"I mean, and think about it, you look at hockey today, Let's take Edmonton. You got Draisaitl and McDavid. You got Matthews up in Canada. This boy Kachuck down in Florida is rolling right now. I mean, they don't make a big deal out of it until the playoffs.”

Charles Barkley's remarks shed light on the necessity for the hockey industry to work collectively with television networks to address the existing disparity in coverage. By increasing the frequency and accessibility of televised hockey games, the sport can tap into a larger viewership base.

